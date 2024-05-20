Ofcom considering sanction against GB News

Steven McIntosh - Culture reporter
·1 min read
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak participates in the GB News People's Forum in County Durham, Britain, February 12, 2024
People's Forum: The Prime Minister saw Rishi Sunak take questions from the public [Reuters]

Ofcom has said it is considering a statutory sanction against GB News after the channel was found to have broken due impartiality rules.

The broadcast regulator announced in February it was investigating a Q&A session which saw Prime Minister Rishi Sunak take questions from the public.

On Monday, Ofcom said it had concluded the programme, called People's Forum: The Prime Minister, broke due impartiality rules,

"Given this represents a serious and repeated breach of these rules, we are now starting the process for consideration of a statutory sanction against GB News," Ofcom said.

The broadcast regulator has found GB News in breach of its rules 12 times since it launched in 2021.

There are seven investigations still outstanding, including an one into a programme hosted by Dan Wootton in relation to fairness and privacy rules.

An episode of Nigel Farage's show is being investigated for due impartiality.

Other programmes, including Breakfast with Eamonn [Holmes] and Isabel [Webster] are being investigated under rules about due impartiality and broadcaster views/opinions.

