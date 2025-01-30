Ofcom proposes Royal Mail scale back second class letter deliveries

Sky News
Updated ·2 min read

The communications regulator has proposed cutting letter deliveries with second-class post arriving every second day and no longer on Saturdays.

Ofcom said Royal Mail customers' postal needs would be met by keeping first class deliveries six days a week.

It also outlined provisional plans to reduce goals for the delivery company, bringing down the percentage of first class post delivered the next day from 93% to 90%, and second class mail delivered within three days from 98.5% to 95%.

Money blog: Food item loved on Instagram slated by top chef

It comes as Ofcom said the universal service obligation - to deliver letters to every address in the UK, six days a week, at a uniform price - "urgently needs reform to reflect what people need and [to] protect its future".

ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Mail has been hit by hefty fines by Ofcom for poor performance, more than £16m in the last 18 months alone.

"Royal Mail's delivery performance has not been good enough," the watchdog said, but added distribution objectives need to be altered given the changes in how people send and receive goods.

Less than a third of letters are sent now than 20 years ago and is forecast to fall to about a fifth of letters previously sent.

"Given the postal market has changed significantly since Royal Mail's delivery standards were set two decades ago, we believe it is right to reassess these targets with the future in mind," Ofcom said, adding it would continue to hold Royal Mail to account.

Read more from Sky News:
Water bills in England and Wales to rise
Coca-Cola, Sprite and Appletiser cans recalled in UK

It's good news for Royal Mail and its new owner, the Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky. Ofcom estimated the changes would bring savings of between £250m and £425m if successfully implemented.

ADVERTISEMENT

The kind of service people want

People want reliability and affordability more than they want speed, according to Ofcom's research.

The price of second class stamps will remain capped to reflect this, it said.

Most postal users told the regulator they do not need six days a week delivery for the majority of letters.

The research also indicated people are more willing to accept a reduced quality service than price rises to fund better services.

Latest Stories

  • Trump makes moves to expand his power, sparking chaos and a possible constitutional crisis

    Just a little over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump is taking steps to maximize his power, sparking chaos and what critics contend is a constitutional crisis as he challenges the separation of powers that have defined American government for more than 200 years.

  • Trump administration revokes deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.

  • After rebuke from legislative leaders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledges to veto immigration bill

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised to veto a sweeping immigration bill on Wednesday in the latest escalation of a statehouse showdown with Republican legislative leaders over whose proposals would best carry out President Donald Trump ’s immigration crackdown. The bill allocates half a billion dollars to beefing up state and local coordination with federal law enforcement. It would mean enhanced criminal penalties for immigrants without legal permission who commit crimes in the U.S.

  • FAA Administrator Quit on Jan. 20 After Elon Musk Told Him to Resign

    The Federal Aviation Administration’s leader stepped down on Jan. 20, months after Elon Musk demanded that he quit. The move by Michael Whitaker means the FAA has no Senate-confirmed leader for one of the biggest crises in its history because he quit before Donald Trump took office. Whitaker ran the FAA for just a year but announced in December that he would step down on Jan. 20, as the new president was sworn in.

  • Senator Rips Into RFK Jr. — And Gets Him To Admit He Spread A Conspiracy Theory

    Pretty sure Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) won't be supporting Kennedy's nomination.

  • Exclusive-USDA inspector general escorted out of her office after defying White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Security agents escorted the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of her office on Monday after she refused to comply with her firing by the Trump administration, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Phyllis Fong, a 22-year veteran of the department, had earlier told colleagues that she intended to stay after the White House terminated her Friday, saying that she didn’t believe the administration had followed proper protocols, the sources said. In an email to colleagues on Saturday, reviewed by Reuters, she said the independent Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency “has taken the position that these termination notices do not comply with the requirements set out in law and therefore are not effective at this time.”

  • A top legal expert says that Trump’s decision to fire the head of the NLRB is ‘completely unprecedented’: ‘Workers need to buckle up’

    Trump’s decision to fire Gwynne Wilcox effectively shuts down the NLRB’s ability to function.

  • Caroline Kennedy warns senators that cousin RFK Jr. is a 'predator'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Calling Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a “predator” who is addicted to power, Caroline Kennedy urged the U.S. Senate in a Tuesday letter to reject the nomination of her cousin to be President Donald Trump's health secretary.

  • Former RFK Jr. running mate threatens to primary senators who vote against nomination

    Nicole Shanahan, the former running mate to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., threatened to primary senators if they dared to vote against Kennedy’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). “He is more than qualified. He’s proven, principled, and prepared to lead. I’ll share a list below of key senators. If they…

  • Democrats flip Iowa state Senate seat

    Democrats have flipped an Iowa state Senate seat in a district that overwhelmingly voted for President Trump in November. Democrat Mike Zimmer, who has worked in education and serves as the president of a school board, defeated the Republican candidate, Kate Whittington, by about 3.5 points to represent state Senate District 35, which voted for…

  • Putin says there is a way to organise talks with Ukraine, but Kyiv not willing

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Ukraine could find a legal way to hold peace talks with Russia on ending their nearly three-year-old war, but Moscow sees no willingness on Kyiv's part to engage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy immediately dismissed Putin's statements questioning his legitimacy, saying that the Kremlin chief had shown he was afraid of talks and sought to prolong the war. Putin told Russian state television that negotiations with Ukraine were complicated by Zelenskiy's "illegitimacy" in remaining in power beyond his mandate with no authority to sign documents.

  • Bipartisan lawmakers reintroduce bill to repeal ‘global gag rule’ on abortion reinstated by Trump

    Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Wednesday reintroduced a bill that would permanently repeal a policy that restricts sending federal foreign aid to groups providing abortion services after President Trump reinstated it last week. The lawmakers’ move comes just days after Trump issued an executive order reinstating the policy, known as the…

  • The 50-Year-Old Law Trump Is Challenging To Create Chaos

    Richard Nixon tried the same thing Donald Trump is trying in not spending money Congress has already approved. It did not end well.

  • International Criminal Court has Putin, Netanyahu in its sights, yet its courtrooms are empty

    For a few hours last week, the International Criminal Court looked poised to take a Libyan warlord into custody. Instead, member state Italy sent the head of a notorious network of detention centers back home. “The lack of trials damages the court’s reputation,” said Danya Chaikel of the International Federation for Human Rights.

  • Trump paralyzes US labor board by firing Democratic member

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump has fired two Democratic officials at the National Labor Relations Board, a major shakeup that will bring hundreds of cases accusing companies of unlawful labor practices to a standstill and paves the way for Republican control of the agency. Trump removed NLRB Member Gwynne Wilcox and General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo, both appointees of Democratic former President Joe Biden, from their posts late on Monday, according to an agency spokesman, who said no reason was given. The firing of Abruzzo, who in her role as general counsel acted as a prosecutor, was expected.

  • Privy Council had diplomats urge Denmark to expedite Carolyn Bennett's ambassadorship

    OTTAWA — Bureaucrats working for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had diplomats push Denmark to speed up the appointment of former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett as ambassador to that country — a change most embassy staff learned of through a media leak.

  • Buttigieg, McMorrow Weigh Bids to Seek Michigan Senate Seat

    (Bloomberg) -- Pete Buttigieg and State Senator Mallory McMorrow are weighing whether to mount a campaign for Michigan’s Senate seat after Senator Gary Peters announced he wouldn’t run for another term.Most Read from BloombergTrump's Federal Funding Pause Threatens State Financials NYC Subway’s Most Dangerous Stations Are on Lexington Ave. LineTexas HOA Charged With Discrimination for Banning Section 8 RentersHousing Aid Uncertain After Trump’s Spending Freeze MemoNewsom Enlists Magic Johnson, G

  • Florida lawmakers pass sweeping immigration bill to help with Trump crackdown

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers passed a sweeping immigration bill Tuesday, setting aside half a billion dollars in public funds to help carry out President Donald Trump 's crackdown on those in the country illegally.

  • Is Trump pushing his presidential powers beyond what the Constitution allows?

    Trump is likely to succeed in expanding presidential powers on some fronts because the Constitution generally puts vast power in the hands of the president.

  • A New Trump Administration Lawyer Is A Self-Described 'Raging Misogynist'

    Andrew Kloster, a conservative ally, most recently served as general counsel to former Rep. Matt Gaetz.