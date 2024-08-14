Off-duty Albuquerque police officer killed in crash
Off-duty Albuquerque police officer killed in crash
Off-duty Albuquerque police officer killed in crash
The woman was arrested on multiple charges, according to police.
An owner of a now defunct trucking company agreed to plead guilty Tuesday to federal charges related to a deadly crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists. Dunyadar Gasanov, 39, pled guilty in Springfield, Massachusetts to three counts of making false statements to federal investigators. The car transport company he owned, Westfield Transport, Inc., employed Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a commercial trucker driver who was involved in 2019 crash that left seven motorcyclists dead in northern New Hampshire.
Sophia Rosing, 23, pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault as well as one count of disorderly conduct and public intoxication
It is the second courtroom attack involving the case in several months
Butter worth $800 was taken from two Guelph stores on Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:30 p.m., a man entered a store near Gordon Street and Clair Road in Guelph's south end and left with two cases of butter. Police say the two cases were worth about $500.About an hour later, a man walked into a store at Kortright Road W. and Edinburgh Road S., approximately four kilometres away, and "filled two bags with butter valued at $300 and fled the store," police said.The man had a beard a
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have issued a first arrest warrant in their investigation into the undersea explosions in 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany, according to a media report Wednesday.
Kimberly Fritz, Lorraine Rodriguez and Velvet Sanchez were strangled to death allegedly by Warren Luther Alexander, police say
A 53-year-old woman who lived a ‘quiet, sheltered life’ has been jailed for 15 months.
Kimberly Dell Davidson-Drolet, 53, has been arrested alongside her son, sister and another person, per federal prosecutors
Simone Reiländer and Richard Lugner tied the knot in Austria on June 1
Osvaldo Casas, 37, died a day after his car was allegedly vandalized, police say
Bulgarian authorities have seized some 436 kilograms (960 pounds) of heroin at the Black Sea port of Burgas, the district prosecutor’s office said on Monday. The heroin was stashed in 434 packages hidden inside the officially declared cargo of a trailer.
A white Florida woman told investigators she fired a shot through her door at a Black neighbor because she panicked as the other woman pounded heavily on her door and threatened her amid an ongoing dispute over the neighbor's children, according to a video statement played in court Wednesday.
A judge barred an indicted, election-denying lawyer from being involved in one of Dominion Voting Systems’ 2020 election defamation cases after she publicly leaked the company’s internal emails.
The teen girl was allegedly brought from Arizona to Iowa by her mother to live on the suspect's farm, police say
Body cam video: Edmond officers find 2 toddlers at home alone after mom went to work
The 18-year-old, identified as Arda K, streamed the attack on social media.
Loose Women star Stacey Solomon set an incredible example for her daughters Rose and Belle in confidence-boosting bikini
The 38-year-old has been in prison since 2012, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Candice Miller, a popular influencer, is mourning the loss of her "soul mate" with whom she shared two daughters