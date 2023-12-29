Off-duty Dallas police employee arrested on family violence charges, officials say

An off-duty Dallas Police Department employee was arrested Friday on charges of family violence, officials said.

Larry Solomon, a senior police report representative, has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an Internal Affairs investigation, police said.

Dallas police officers arrested Solomon. More details about the alleged offense were not immediately available.

Solomon was assigned to the Research and Development Division at the time of his arrest. He has served with the department since 2016, according to police.

Today's top stories:

→ 4 arrested in Parks Mall shooting

→ Abandoned puppies find forever homes

→ Be ready to pay if you overfill your trash cart

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.