Off-duty Detroit police officer arrested on Christmas

CBC

A man in his 60s has died after an "altercation" with a man riding a bike in the city's west end on Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.In an update at the scene Tuesday afternoon, Inspector Peter Wehby said police were called to the area of Roncesvalles and Boustead avenues just after 9 a.m. for reports of an unconscious male on the ground. They also received a call about a suspicious man on a bike. "We believe the male had interaction with a second male, and at that time there was some kind of