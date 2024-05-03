Off-duty medic praised for performing CPR on fan

The medical emergency at Villa Park happened just before the second half [Getty Images]

An off-duty medic who performed potentially life-saving CPR on an Aston Villa fan has been praised by supporters.

Heidi Elliott raced into action after the fan collapsed at Villa Park on Thursday during the Europa Conference League clash with Greek side Olympiakos.

Part of the Lower Holte End had to be cleared just before half-time and the supporter was taken to hospital where it is understood they are recovering.

Ms Elliott told BBC Radio WM she hoped more people would learn life-saving skills to use in emergencies.

The season-ticket holder was attending the game with her father before spotting a commotion about four of five rows from her seat.

"It just seemed like any other game up until half-time," she said.

The ambulance technician, who is currently completing paramedic training with East Midlands Ambulance Service, said she saw a group of fans trying to get the attention of stewards.

She described the patient as a "young lad who didn't look very well", adding it was clear there was something wrong.

Aston Villa had been in Europa Conference League action against Greek side Olympiakos [Getty Images]

Ms Elliott said she was overwhelmed after the incident "blew up" on social media.

Some supporters have urged the club to hand her a lifetime season ticket and she has been widely praised for her actions.

The medic, who quickly realised the patient was in cardiac arrest, said she wanted more people to have training on how to deliver CPR.

"It worried me a little bit, the lack of recognition that he was in cardiac arrest," she said.

"If there is anything to take from it, it's recognising that if somebody is in cardiac arrest they need CPR immediately."

She urged people to familiarise themselves with British Heart Foundation guidance.

"It' s a life saving skill and you never know when you might need to do it," she added.

Fans praised by police

West Midlands Police said two of its officers made their way through the crowd with medics.

Insp Marc Butler said he wanted to commend fans for their support in clearing the area and allowing the patient to get the help he needed.

"We would like to thank all our partners in what was a great example of club, police and ambulance staff working together," he said.

"We wish the fan all the best with his recovery."

