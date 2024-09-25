Off-duty Oklahoma County deputy injured in motorcycle crash
Off-duty Oklahoma County deputy injured in motorcycle crash
Off-duty Oklahoma County deputy injured in motorcycle crash
The life of a Calgary woman who suffered years of domestic violence and was ultimately murdered by her on-again, off-again partner of six years, could have been saved if a 911 operator had labelled the call as a request for help, a judge heard.On Tuesday, Brandon Yellowfly, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his spouse, Autumn Crosschild.Crosschild, 25, was beaten to death by Yellowfly in June 2022.Details of the crime come from an agreed statement of facts read aloud by
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another woman sued Sean “Diddy” Combs on Tuesday, alleging that the music mogul and his head of security raped her and recorded it on video at his New York recording studio in 2001.
Carly Gregg was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting her mother when she was 14 years old
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
What happened to the Turpin children at their foster family's house "was in many ways worse than what happened to them in their own home," attorney Elan Zektser previously told PEOPLE
Senior officer Karissa David was critically injured after being shot in the face in an attack on Aug. 29, according to police
For the first time in a Brampton courtroom Tuesday, a Toronto police officer provided an eyewitness account of the moment Chadd Facey was tackled to the ground after selling a fake Apple watch to two off-duty police officers, hours before his death in 2021.Const. Gurmakh Benning, who has worked with Toronto police for nine years, testified that he saw Const. Calvin Au take Facey to the ground near a ravine in Brampton, moments after Benning had gotten his money back for the fake watch Facey had
After watching the presidential election unfold in 2016, my family moved from Connecticut to Switzerland. Our lives drastically improved abroad.
A viral video of what appears to be a male tourist kicking a deer in Nara, Japan, has sparked public outrage, prompting local authorities to implement measures promoting respect for the sacred animals. The viral video: In the viral video that surfaced in July, a man wearing a white shirt is seen kicking deer as he walks along a sidewalk crowded with the animals. The deer in Nara Park are historically revered as “divine messengers” of Shinto gods and have been protected since ancient times.
The music mogul and father of seven was arrested on Sept. 16 and remains behind bars after pleading not guilty
A Florida deputy was struck by a “manic woman” driving outside the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) headquarters in Fort Myers on Monday, September 23.This footage released to X by Sheriff Carmine Marceno shows LCSO Deputy Bruce Fowler getting struck by a vehicle outside the LCSO headquarters in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday.The LCSO said that a citizen went into the headquarters to file a report about a woman causing a disturbance outside. When Fowler entered the parking lot to deescalate the situation, he realized the woman was acting erratically and requested additional support, during which the woman struck him with her vehicle.“I am absolutely outraged by the actions of this criminal,” Marceno said. “This woman showed a complete lack of regard for Deputy Fowler, who was attempting to assist her.”LCSO said that the suspect has been arrested and that Fowler is currently at home recovering from his injuries. Credit: Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff via Storyful
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge was set to re-sentence reality TV star Julie Chrisley on Wednesday after an appeals court ordered a new sentence for her conviction on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man with a long history of mental illness who has repeatedly sought to waive his right to appeal his death sentence faced execution Tuesday evening for killing his 3-month-old son more than 16 years ago.
Footage shared by a Ukrainian battalion appears to show the use of a fearsome "dragon drone" in a nighttime operation that set an area of trees ablaze.
Alan Eugene Miller is set to be executed on Sept. 26 in the shooting deaths of three co-workers in Pelham in 1999. Records show an extensive history of mental illness.
GENEVA (AP) — Police in northern Switzerland said Tuesday that several people have been detained and a criminal case opened in connection with the suspected death of a person in a “suicide capsule.”
Crown and defence lawyers made sentencing recommendations for a Catholic school board high school teacher found guilty of sexual exploitation and making sexual material available to someone under the age of 18.Ryan Turgeon, 39, chose not to say anything following submissions from the Crown and defence lawyers Monday morning.As part of the same trial, he was found not guilty with regards to several other charges involving a second complainant.According to an agreed upon statement of facts, Turgeo
"Housekeepers told me it was normal. I was horrified. I cringe at staying at hotels and take a blanket when I can."
A video of the woman, detailing her alleged abuse by police, has gone viral and led to an outcry in India.
A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after an interaction with police outside the Acton fall fair on Friday night and the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is reviewing what happened.The SIU says officers were called to the parking lot of the Dufferin Rural Heritage Community Centre at about 11:20 p.m. Friday for a reported assault.As an officer attempted to arrest a man, "there was an interaction and the man became unresponsive," the SIU said in a release Monday.Paramedics took