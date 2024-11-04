Off-Duty Police Officer Stabbed Responding to UK Robbery

Police in Bedfordshire, UK, issued an appeal for witnesses after an off-duty officer was stabbed trying to stop a robbery in Luton on November 2.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing outside shopping center Luton Point soon after 1 pm on Saturday.

The suspects stole a moped from while brandishing a large knife or machete, police said.

“An off-duty police officer from the Metropolitan Police Service tried to thwart the robbery and was attacked before the offenders made off from the scene, one on their moped and the other on the victim’s stolen moped,” Bedfordshire Police said.

The officer’s injuries were deemed not to be life-threatening, according to police.

Footage here was published by Mohammad Samad, and shows emergency services responding to the scene. Credit: Mohammad Samad via Storyful

