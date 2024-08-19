Off-Duty New York City Fire Chief Rescues Man from Burning Car While Heading to Disney World During Family Vacation

Danielle Jennings
·2 min read

“I’m a New York City firefighter; that’s what New York City firefighters do,” said George Healy, a 34-year veteran of the FDNY

A man was rescued from a near-fatal situation when an off-duty New York City fire chief pulled him from a burning car on the highway.

On Monday, Aug. 12, New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Deputy Chief George Healy was on his way to Disney World during his family vacation when he noticed an accident on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn caused traffic to be at a standstill. That’s when he led a heroic rescue, according to a FDNY Facebook post shared on Saturday, Aug. 17.

"I jumped out of the car and start running up the highway and saw a fairly significant accident,” he recalled. “There were two cars involved and debris across the entire highway. The engine compartment of one car was on fire.”

Healy explained that he was focused with trying to get the victim safely out of the burning vehicle as the fire was quickly spreading.

The scene of the accident on Aug. 12, 2024

New York City Fire Department/Facebook

The scene of the accident on Aug. 12, 2024

“I went over to that car, the passenger door was caved in and no longer openable, and the fire was spreading up the windshield,” Healy added. “I pushed the airbag away and I realized in there was a man unconscious in the back seat.”

With the assistance of a local police officer who “approached the driver's side and smashed out the driver's window,” Healy and the officer “were able to reach in and open the door,” but the victim was “entangled” in his seat belt.

The car continued to “fill with smoke” as the short window of time Healy had to save him began to lessen since “fire in the engine compartment was starting to overtake the vehicle.” Eventually, Healy and the officer were able to save the man by pulling him from the backseat.

“I’m a New York City firefighter; that’s what New York City firefighters do,” said Healy, a 34-year veteran of the FDNY.

The unidentified man involved in the fire was transported by paramedics to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, where he is in stable condition.

