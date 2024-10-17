Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword, A Sight to Behold (Freestyle)

There are spoilers ahead. You might want to solve today's puzzle before reading further! A Sight to Behold (Freestyle)

Constructor: Amanda Rafkin

Editor: Amanda Rafkin

LAURA (3D: Broadway star Benanti) LAURA Benanti won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Louise in the 2008 revival of Gypsy. (I wrote about the current revival of Gypsy last month .) Her Broadway debut was in 1998, as an ensemble member and then as Maria in The Sound of Music.

NFL (1A: Travis Kelce's org.) Travis Kelce is a football player for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, who he has played for since 2013. The Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowls during his time on the team (the most recent one earlier this year). Travis Kelce is an accomplished football player, and a celebrity in his own right. He has also received attention recently because he is in a relationship with Taylor Swift.

UPON (15A: "Once ___ a time, a few mistakes ago...") "Once UPON a time, a few mistakes ago…" is the opening line of Taylor Swift's 2012 song, "I Knew You Were Trouble." This is a song that occasionally gets stuck in my head. When it does, I sometimes walk into the room my husband is in and just randomly start singing, "'Cause I knew you were trouble when you walked in…" Fortunately, he finds this amusing.

YOU'RE SO GORGEOUS (17A: Taylor Swift lyric before "I can't say anything to your face, 'cause look at your face") "YOU'RE SO GORGEOUS / I can't say anything to your face / 'Cause look at your face," is from Taylor Swift's song, "GORGEOUS." The song was a track on her 2017 album Reputation.

DON'T LOOK AT ME (27A: "Avert your eyes! I'm blushing!") I appreciate the interplay between "YOU'RE SO GORGEOUS" and "DON'T LOOK AT ME."

RONAN (36A: "Little Women" actress Saoirse) The 2019 movie Little Women was the seventh movie adaptation of Louise May Alcott's 1868 book of the same name. This particular retelling of the story of the March sisters – Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy – was directed by Greta Gerwig. Saorise RONAN played the role of Jo. The other sisters were portrayed by Emma Watson (Meg), Florence Pugh (Amy), and Eliza Stanley (Beth).

ANT-MAN (41A: Marvel superhero played by Paul Rudd) Paul Rudd first portrayed ANT-MAN in 2015 in the Marvel movie appropriately titled ANT-MAN. He reprised the role in 2018 in ANT-MAN and the Wasp, and again last year in ANT-MAN and the Wasp: Quantamania.

EDAM (61A: Cheese that's "made" backwards) This clue makes me laugh. There's nothing backwards about the production of EDAM cheese. But the word "EDAM" is the word "made" backwards.

GNOMEO (7D: "___ & Juliet" (animated film about feuding garden figurines)) GNOMEO and Juliet is a 2011 animated movie. As you might guess from the title, the movie is loosely based on William Shakespeare's play, Romeo & Juliet. GNOMEO and Juliet are garden gnomes who fall in love. However, they must keep their romance a secret because of an ongoing feud between their families. Sounds familiar, doesn't it? The movie features the song "Hello Hello," which is sung by Elton John and Lady Gaga.

FOOTSTOOL (10D: Piece of furniture that the castle's pet dog is turned into in "Beauty and the Beast") Disney's 1991 animated movie, Beauty and the Beast, features a prince who was turned into a Beast by an enchantress. At the same time, the other occupants of his castle – the servants and his dog – are turned into household objects. The dog's name is Sultan. He was turned into a red and yellow FOOTSTOOL with wooden legs.

BRAND NAME (14D: Advil, but not Ibuprofen) Advil is one BRAND NAME of the generic drug ibuprofen, which is a non steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used as a pain reliever. Motrin is another BRAND NAME for ibuprofen.

FLORIDA (23D: U.S. state that's the title of a 2024 Taylor Swift song) "FLORIDA!!!" is a song from Taylor Swift's most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department. The song features the band Florence and the Machine.