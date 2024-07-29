Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword puzzle, Showbiz Grand Slam

There are spoilers ahead. You might want to solve today's puzzle before reading further! Showbiz Grand Slam

Constructor: Brian Keller

Editor: Jared Goudsmit

July 29, 2024

Comments from Today’s Crossword Constructor

Brian: I came across EGOT as a standalone crossword answer and started exploring it as a hidden word theme. It was a nice coincidence to be able to include EMMY as an answer and a bit of a hint to the theme. My favorite original clue that made it to print is “Org that 18-year-olds can join, surprisingly” for AARP. Big thanks to the editing team for narrowing in on the best set of theme answers (we also considered YOU’VE GOT COMPANY, I’VE GOTTA PEE, and THESE GO TO ELEVEN) and guiding me through the process of my first published crossword!

What I Learned from Today’s Puzzle

ETTA (67A: Feminist activist Semple) ETTA Semple (1854-1914) was an editor, publisher, and feminist activist. She was a community leader in Ottawa, Kansas and served as the president of the Kansas Freethought Association. An atheist, ETTA Semple actively fought to keep religion and government separate. She was part of a group that fought against an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that aimed to make the United States a Christian nation.

ARMS (73A: Limbs that azabaches are worn on) Azabache is a black stone (a form of coal) that is used in jewelry. Azabache bracelets are sometimes placed on infant's ARMS in an attempt to protect them from negative energy.

ARYA (27A: Poet Gopi) ARYA Gopi is an Indian poet who writes in Malayalam (one of the 22 recognized languages of India) and English.

Random Thoughts & Interesting Things

INCH (14A: One of 63, 360 in a mile) My inner dialogue after reading this clue: "There are 5,280 feet in a mile, right? What's 5,280 times 12? That would be in the ballpark. Let's guess INCH."

DOHA (17A: Capital of Qatar) Three days ago we saw DOHA clued as [Biggest city in Qatar].

NOISE (19A: "Wham!" or "Splat!") and BOING (11D: Springing sound) This is a noisy puzzle!

NUT (23A: Karuka or pecan) Karuka NUTs are a regional food crop in New Guinea. Pecans are NUTs that are cultivated in the U.S. states of Georgia, New Mexico, Texas, and Mexico, as well as other places. Since the clue provides two examples of NUTs, solvers only need to be familiar with one in order to be successful.

FIDO (29A: Stereotypical dog name) A couple of weeks ago when we saw the clue [Fido's feet] for PAWS, I commented that the American Kennel Club says that FIDO has become such a clichéd name for a dog that it's rarely used anymore.

OPRAH (37A: "Super Soul Sunday" host Winfrey) The self-help talk show, Super Soul Sunday, which originally aired from 2011 to 2021, was hosted by OPRAH Winfrey and aired on the OPRAH Winfrey Network. On the show, OPRAH Winfrey interviewed philosophers, authors, visionaries, and spiritual leaders. Since 2021, a new series, SuperSoul has been available to stream on Discovery+.

REMY (45A: ___ Martin (cognac brand)) RÉMY Martin, founded in 1724, is one of the oldest cognac producers still in business.

ACER (46A: Asus competitor) ACER and Asus are two computer and technology companies based in Taiwan.

VINYASA (52A: Style of yoga that strings poses together) VINYASA is a style of yoga as exercise that is characterized by smooth transitions between asanas.

LEGO TECHNIC (59A: Toy line that features realistic vehicle movement) In addition to the classic blocks, LEGO TECHNIC models utilize special pieces such as gears, axels, and pins. The use of these specialized pieces allows for the building of models with working mechanisms.

AARP (6D: Org. that 18-year-olds can join, surprisingly) As I mentioned last month, this is one of my favorite facts about AARP. Although AARP advocates for those who are 50+, and promotes itself as a 50+ organization, it does not have a minimum age requirement for membership. Why would an 18-year-old want to join AARP, you might ask? Well, those discounts are a pretty nice perk.

UZO (10D: "In Treatment" actress Aduba) In Treatment is an HBO series about a psychotherapist. It premiered in 2008 with Gabriel Byrne in the lead role. In 2021, the show was rebooted, with UZO Aduba in the lead role.

EMMY (36D: TV award) The EMMY Awards are presented to recognize aspects in various areas of TV. This is a lovely bonus answer, as the EMMY is one of the four awards that comprise an EGOT.

OREO (60D: Cookie with a Root Beer Float flavor) Root Beer Float OREOs were a limited edition release in July 2014. Root Beer Float OREOs had gold OREO cookies and root beer-flavored creme.

Crossword Puzzle Theme Synopsis

EGO-TRIPPING (20A: On a self-important "journey")

YOU'VE GOT ME THERE (41A: "I'll admit, I don't have an answer!")

LEGO TECHNIC (59A: Toy line that features realistic vehicle movement)

Each theme answer contains the letter string EGOT: EGO-TRIPPING, YOU'VE GOT ME THERE, and LEGO TECHNIC.

EGOT is an acronym for EMMY, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards, and is used as a designation for people who have won all four of these honors. Achieving the EGOT is considered a SHOWBIZ GRAND SLAM. Congratulations to Brian Keller making his USA Today crossword debut! Thank you, Brian, for this delightful puzzle.

