Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword puzzle, Middle America

There are spoilers ahead. You might want to solve today's puzzle before reading further! Middle America

Constructor: Marshal Herrmann

Editor: Anna Gundlach

Marshal: I originally pitched this puzzle with just "USA" in the middle of a word break, with entries like CIRCUS ACTS. Amanda Rafkin suggested further tightening the theme set to answers where "USA" was exactly in the center, which is the resulting puzzle you see here. I thought it was particularly apt for the USA Today. Happy solving!

SAMUS ARAN (52A: "Metroid" protagonist) Metroid is a Nintendo video game set on the fictional planet Zebes. SAMUS ARAN is the player-controlled protagonist of the Metroid game. SAMUS ARAN also appears as a playable character in the Super Smash Bros. series of games.

PIBB (1A: ___ Xtra (soda brand)) PIBB Xtra is a soda that was previously known as Mr. PIBB. This is not the first name change this soda has had. The Coca-Cola company originally introduced the soda in 1972 as Peppo. The name was changed to Mr. PIBB in 1974. Somehow I missed the change of this brand name from Mr. PIBB to PIBB Xtra, which occurred in 2001. I assumed PIBB Xtra was a variation of Mr. PIBB. When the name was changed to PIBB Xtra, the formulation of the soda was also changed. PIBB Xtra is marketed as a "spicy cherry" flavor.

ORGAN (18A: Spleen or skin) The spleen is an ORGAN that plays an important role in the immune system. It acts as a sort of blood filter, removing old blood cells, recycling iron, and holding a reserve of blood. The skin is also an ORGAN. With its multiple layers covering the entire body, the skin is the largest ORGAN in humans. Hooray for science in the crossword!

DOGSIT (20A: Watch a friend's Frenchie) and PET SPA (1D: Where a pooch might be pampered) This is a nice pair of clues for the dog lovers. Frenchie is a nickname for a French Bulldog.

GIVE US A HINT (33A: "We need some clues") I enjoyed this clue/answer pair. I also had the thought that "We need some clues" could be a crossword answer with the clue [Words exchanged between crossword collaborators after making a grid].

FIN (44A: Sunfish's appendage) Sunfish are a family of freshwater fish. They have two dorsal FINs that are fused, along with pelvic FINS and an anal FIN. Sunfish are found in many parts of North America.

PARENTS (47A: Cam and Mitchell in "Modern Family," e.g.) Modern Family is a mockumentary TV series that follows the lives of three families. One of the families consists of PARENTS Cam Tucker (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and their adopted children Lily and Rexford. Modern Family originally aired for 11 seasons from 2009-2020.

MOREL (51A: Mushroom that's a delicacy) MOREL mushrooms are valued for their umami-rich flavor. Raw MORELs contain toxins that are destroyed by heat - known as thermolabile toxins - requiring they be cooked before eating. MOREL mushrooms are extremely difficult to cultivate, which means most MORELs are a result of foraging. There are a couple of species of mushrooms known as false MORELs that are similar in appearance to MORELs, but much more toxic, so foragers need to be careful.

PETE (56A: Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg) Pete Buttigieg was the mayor of South Bend, Indiana from 2012 to 2020. He became the U.S. Secretary of Transportation in 2021, appointed by President Joe Biden.

YAMS (58A: Staple crops of West Africa) A staple crop is a food that is eaten often and makes up a significant portion of the diet of a population group. As the clue informs us, YAMS are staple crops in West Africa. YAMS are rich in starch, are available year round, and can be prepared in a variety of ways.

I VOTED (2D: Words on an Election Day sticker) Getting an "I VOTED" sticker is one of my favorite perks of voting.

SAN (12D: Word in the names of three of California's four biggest cities) California's four largest cities are Los Angeles, SAN Diego, SAN Jose, and SAN Francisco.

SKYDIVE (17D: Jump with a wingsuit, maybe) A wingsuit is a special type of jumpsuit with webbed areas between each arm and thigh, and between the legs. Wingsuit flying, or wingsuiting, is a variation of skydiving. When one SKYDIVEs wearing a wing suit, the fabric of the suit fans out, imitating an airfoil. This extends air time. Most wingsuit jumps end with the deployment of a parachute. Wingsuit flying reminds me of flying squirrels.

ASH (25D: "Pokemon" protagonist) ASH Ketchum is the protagonist of the Pokémon anime series. Pikachu is his Pokémon.

BBC (35D: "EastEnders" network) EastEnders is a soap opera that has aired on BBC since 1985. The show follows the lives of several residents of the fictional borough of Walford in the East End of London.

TIN (39D: component of pewter and solder) The chemical element TIN has an atomic number of 50. Its symbol is Sn. Pewter is an alloy of TIN, antimony, copper, and bismuth. TIN is also a major component of solder, a metal alloy that is used to fuse metal pieces.

CRAPS (46D: Casino game with snake eyes and boxcars) CRAPS is a dice game. In casinos, players bet on the outcomes of the dice rolls. A roll of two (double ones) is referred to as snake eyes. A roll of twelve (double sixes) is referred to as boxcars.

READ (48D: Enjoy a book) What book are you currently READing? I just started READing The Comfort of Ghosts by Jacqueline Winspear. This book is the 18th – and final (!) – book in a series featuring private investigator, Maisie Dobbs. The books in this series are set in the early 1900s, against the backdrops of World War I and World War II. I have enjoyed this series, and I'm sad to see it come to an end. I may have to prolong my READ in order to delay the ending.