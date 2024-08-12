Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword puzzle, Ab Initio

There are spoilers ahead. You might want to solve today's puzzle before reading further! Ab Initio

Constructor: Malaika Handa

Editor: Amanda Rafkin

August 12, 2024

What I Learned from Today’s Puzzle

YOTAM (20A: Ottolenghi who wrote "Plenty" and "Plenty More") YOTAM Ottolenghi is a chef, restaurateur, and food writer. Although he himself is not a vegetarian, he is particularly known for his recipes that highlight vegetables. Plenty (2010) and Plenty More (2014) are vegetable-centric cookbooks. In addition to writing cookbooks, YOTAM Ottolenghi writes about food for The Guardian. Born in Israel, YOTAM Ottolenghi now lives in London, where he co-owns seven delis and restaurants with Sami Tamimi. I'm delighted to learn about YOTAM Ottolenghi. I've bookmarked a couple of his recipes, and will be looking for Plenty and Plenty More at the library.

RAE (38A: Delta ___ (folk rock band)) Three of the members of Delta RAE are siblings: Ian Hölljes, Eric Hölljes, and Brittany Hölljes. The other three members of the band are Elizabeth Hopkins, Mike McKee, and Grant Emerson. Delta RAE has described their music as "gospel-tinged country rock, sensual blue-eyed soul and harmony-laden Americana." The band's two most recent albums – The Light (2020) and The Dark (2021) were funded by a Kickstarter campaign after they announced they were leaving Big Machine Label Group.

CUDI (43A: Kid ___ ("Entergalactic" rapper) Released in 2022, Entergalactic is Kid CUDI's eighth studio album. The album was released along with an animated TV special of the same name, which was created as a visual companion piece to the album. Netflix describes Entergalactic as "The greatest love story you already know but have never seen. Or heard."

Random Thoughts & Interesting Things

AUDRE (21A: "The Master's Tools Will Never Dismantle the Master's House" author Lorde) AUDRE Lorde (1934-1992) described herself as "Black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet." AUDRE Lorde used her creative talent to confront injustices, including racism, sexism, classism, heterosexism, and homophobia. Her essay, "The Master's Tools Will Never Dismantle the Master's House," is included in the 1984 book, Sister Outsider: Essays and Speeches.

SOLE (27A: Red part of a Louboutin shoe) Christian Louboutin's high-end stilettos feature a signature shiny red-lacquered SOLE. Here's a fun fact: Author Danielle Steele is Louboutin's top customer, apparently owning over 6,000 of the red-SOLEd shoes. That's a lot of heels!

MIA (35A: "The Princess Diaries" protagonist) The Princess Diaries are a series of young adult novels by Meg Cabot that have also been adapted into movies. The protagonist of The Princess Diaries is Amelia Mignonette Grimaldi Thermopolis, Princess of Genovia, also known as MIA. Anne Hathaway portrayed MIA Thermopolis in the Princess Diaries movies. I enjoy most of Anne Hathaway's work, but her portrayal of MIA is definitely my favorite.

ANDRE BRAUGHER (39A: Actor who portrayed Captain Holt in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine") If you're a regular reader of this column, you may have picked up on the fact that I don't watch a lot of TV. It's always a little bit surprising to me, therefore, when I encounter a reference to a show I've actually watched. My daughter got me hooked on watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine several years ago. The police procedural sitcom originally aired from 2013 to 2021. On Brooklyn Nine-Nine, ANDRE BRAUGHER portrayed Raymond Jacob Holt, the stoic captain of NYPD's 99th precinct and NYPD's first African American gay police captain. He earned two Critics' Choice Awards for the role, and numerous nominations for other awards. ANDRE BRAUGHER died in 2023 at the age of 61.

APPLE BUTTER (57A: Jamlike condiment often made in the fall) Hooray for APPLE season! I just stopped at our local orchard the other day and stocked up on APPLEs to make applesauce. Perhaps I will have to go get some more and make APPLE BUTTER.

SAM'S (67A: ___ Club (Costco competitor)) We just saw SAM'S Club mentioned in the puzzle three days ago.

SON (71A: Bronny, to LeBron) Bronny James is a basketball player for the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers. Bronny James is the SON of NBA player LeBron James and his wife, Savannah. Bronny and LeBron James are the NBA's first active father-SON duo.

OHIO (2D: Cleveland's state) Cleveland is a city in northeastern OHIO. It is located along the shores of Lake ERIE, and is home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

FORT (3D: Structure that might be made of pillows) I thoroughly enjoyed this clue. I have always been a fan of pillow FORTs.

HESTER (12D: ___ Prynne ("The Scarlet Letter" protagonist)) The Scarlet Letter is an 1850 novel by Nathanial Hawthorne. The book is set in the Puritan Massachusetts Bay Colony in the 1640s. After giving birth to a baby whose father is unknown, HESTER Prynne is required to wear a scarlet "A" for the rest of her life.

OAHU (34D: Honolulu's island) OAHU is Hawaii's third-largest island. The state's capital, Honolulu, is located on OAHU.

PRAY (59D: Say a Hail Mary, for example) The Hail Mary is a traditional Catholic prayer. It is PRAYed to Mary, the mother of Jesus.

A few other clues and answers I especially enjoyed: TAMPON (10D: Alternative to a diva cup) PADDINGTON (30D: Fictional British bear who enjoys orange marmalade) STRAW (32D: Tube sometimes made of paper)



Crossword Puzzle Theme Synopsis

AIR BUBBLE (17A: One might come out of a snorkel)

ANDRE BRAUGHER (39A: Actor who portrayed Captain Holt in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine")

APPLE BUTTER (57A: Jamlike condiment often made in the fall)

AB INITIO: Each theme answer has the initials A.B.: AIR BUBBLE, ANDRE BRAUGHER, and APPLE BUTTER.

AB INITIO is a Latin phrase that means "from the beginning." Today, the word INITIO is tipping us off that the theme is found at the beginning of the words, and at the start of the words we find the letters A and B. Although I've heard the phrase AB INITIO before, it's been some time, and I might not have been able to tell you what it means without looking it up. Fortunately, the "INITIO" is similar to "initial," which was enough of a clue for me to figure out the theme. Thank you, Malaika, for this excellent puzzle.

For more on USA TODAY’s Crossword Puzzles

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Crossword Blog & Answers for August 12, 2024 by Sally Hoelscher