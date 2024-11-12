Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword puzzle, Mixed Use

There are spoilers ahead. You might want to solve today's puzzle before reading further! Mixed Use

Constructor: Noelle Griskey

Editor: Anna Gundlach

CATNAP (34A: Bit of shut-eye) and LEO (3D: Feline zodiac sign) My cat, Willow, is thrilled to see two cat-related clues today. Appropriately, she happens to be a LEO (as am I). The other day she was taking a CATNAP in my lap, and insisted on holding my hand while she slept.

TRIO (30A: Band like The Chicks) The Chicks are a country music TRIO of Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire, and Emily Strayer. Formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, the group changed their name in June 2020. The TRIO has won 13 Grammy Awards, including one for Song of the Year in 2007 for "Not Ready to Make Nice."

RED SEA (26A: Body of water Egypt touches) The RED SEA is an inlet of the Indian Ocean that lies between Africa and Asia. In addition to Egypt, the other countries that border the RED SEA are Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Yemen, and Saudi Arabia.

ITALY (15A: Country that is the world's largest wine producer) The country of ITALY is divided administratively into twenty regions, and wine is produced in all of them. Over 4 million liters of wine are produced in ITALY each year. As the clue informs us, this makes ITALY the world's largest wine producer. The countries of ITALY, France, Spain, and the United States produce over half of the world's wine.

BORAT (6A: Fictional Kazakh journalist) Kazakh journalist BORAT Sagdiyev is a fictional persona created and performed by comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. BORAT is the title character of two mockumentaries: BORAT! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006) and BORAT Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2020). BORAT is also a character on the British TV series Da Ali G Show (2000-2004).

NEW (68A: Word in four U.S. state names) This clue is a perfect opportunity for a Geography Review Quiz. Can you name the four U.S. states with the word NEW in their names? The answer is found below.

ALIVE (69A: "Stayin' ___" (disco classic)) "Ah, ah, ah, ah / Stayin' ALIVE, stayin' ALIVE / Ah, ah, ah, ah / Stayin' ALIVE..." Thanks for the earworm, puzzle! The Bee Gees song, "Stayin' ALIVE," won a Grammy Award in 1979 for Best Vocal Arrangement for Two or More Voices. How's that for a rather specific and long title for an award? Fun fact: This Grammy Award category no longer exists; it was only presented from 1977 to 1986.

EARTH (70A: Astrological element associated with grounded personalities) In astrology, each of the twelve signs are assigned to one of four elements: Fire, Air, EARTH, or water. The EARTH signs are Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. People born under these signs are said to be grounded, practical, and reliable. Not being up on all aspects of astrology, I needed the help of crossing answers to figure out this answer. Once I had it filled in, I thought, "Oh, EARTH – grounded, that makes sense.

UKE (18D: Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's instrument, for short) Israel Kamakawiwo'ole (1959-1997), also known as Braddah IZ or simply IZ, was a Hawaiian singer, songwriter, and ukulele (UKE) player. Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's version of "Over the Rainbow" – accompanied by the UKE – has been featured in multiple movies (such as 50 First Dates and Meet Joe Black) and TV series (such as ER and Charmed). In 2010, NPR included Israel Kamakawiwo'ole in their "50 Great Voices" series, dubbing him "The Voice of Hawaii." I first learned about Israel Kamakawiwo'ole from the March 27, 2022 crossword.

RITA (25D: EGOT winner Moreno) EGOT is an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards, and is used as a designation for people, like RITA Moreno, who have won all four of these honors. RITA Moreno won Emmy Awards in 1977 for The Muppet Show, and 1978 for The Rockford Files, a Grammy in 1973 for a recording of The Electric Company, an Oscar in 1962 for Westside Story, and a Tony in 1975 for The Ritz.

SAGUARO (27D: Cactus in many Wile E. Coyote cartoon backdrops) I enjoyed this clue a lot! The SAGUARO Is a tree-like cactus that can grow to heights of over 40 feet tall. The SAGUARO is a columnar cactus, with branches that are referred to as Arms. SAGUAROs are native to the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, the Mexican state of Sonora, and some areas of California. The growing area of the SAGUARO cactus happens to overlap with the habitat of the roadrunner, a species of fast-running ground birds, and the bird on which the Road Runner cartoon character was based. Thus, in many cartoons when Wile. E. Coyote is chasing after the Road Runner, SAGUARO cacti can be seen in the background.

EARL (42D: James ___ Jones) James EARL Jones (1931-2024) was an actor with numerous stage and screen credits. He was known as a versatile actor, and was especially known for his voice. He voiced Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, and Mufasa in The Lion King. James EARL Jones died in September of this year at the age of 93, and it was nice to see this reference to him in the puzzle.

CLEANS (46D: Prepares for guests, maybe) This clue made me laugh! My husband and I definitely need to have company on a regular basis so we have motivation to CLEAN our house.

COS (54D: The "C" in "SOH-CAH-TOA") SOH-CAH-TOA is a mnemonic used in trigonometry to remember how to calculate the sine, cosine (COS), and tangent of an angle of a right triangle. SOH-CAH-TOA = sine is opposite over hypotenuse – COS is adjacent over hypotenuse – tangent is opposite over adjacent.

EVS (64D: Chargeable cars, for short) EVS are electric vehicles.