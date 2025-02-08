Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword puzzle, Inevitable (Freestyle)

There are spoilers ahead. You might want to solve today's puzzle before reading further! Inevitable (Freestyle)

Constructor: Amie Walker

Editor: Amanda Rafkin

February 8, 2025

What I Learned from Today’s Puzzle

UDON (63A: Kijoyu ___ (noodle dish)) UDON is a thick noodle that is used in a number of dishes in Japanese cuisine. Kijoyu UDON refers to UDON noodles served as a cold soup in a soy sauce and citrus broth. Thanks to the "noodle dish" hint, I was able to figure out this answer even though I wasn't previously familiar with kijoyu UDON.

PICASSO (43D: Jewelry designer Paloma) Since 1980, French jewelry designer Paloma PICASSO has collaborated with Tiffany & Co., to create innovative, bold jewelry pieces. Paloma PICASSO is the daughter of painters Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) and Françoise Gilot (1921-2023). In learning about Paloma PICASSO, I came across a quote of hers I really like, "Being strong also means not being afraid to change your mind, evolve, and periodically reinvent the way you do things."

Random Thoughts & Interesting Things

WALT (1A: "To You" poet Whitman) Although the poetry of WALT Whitman (1819-1892) was considered controversial in his time (too sensual!), he's now considered one of the most influential American poets. His Leaves of Grass poetry collection was first published in 1855, though several revised and expanded versions were later released. WALT Whitman's poem, "To You," which can be read on the Academy of American Poets website, begins, "Whoever you are, I fear you are walking the walks of dreams."

MAROON (12A: "And how the blood rushed into my cheeks, so scarlet, it was ___") and TAY (54A: Swift, to Swifties) Taylor Swift – TAY to Swifties – released the song "MAROON" in 2022. The song is included on her Midnights album, and contains the line, "And how the blood rushed into my cheeks, so scarlet, it was MAROON."

TEA (14A: Earl Grey or Sleepytime) Earl Grey TEA is a blend of tea to which bergamot oil has been added, giving it a unique scent and taste. Sleepytime is a variety of Celestial Seasonings TEA, and has been marketed by the company since 1972. In 1973, Beth the company introduced Sleepytime Bear as a mascot of Sleepytime TEA.

ANYA (18A: "The Menu" star Taylor-Joy) The Menu is a 2022 movie about a celebrity chef hosting a dinner at his exclusive restaurant on a private island. The Menu is a horror movie, and things take a morbid turn as the dinner progresses. ANYA Taylor-Joy plays the role of Margot, one of the dinner guests.

SINEW (39A: Muscle-bone connection) The connective tissue that connects muscles to bone is known as a tendon or SINEW. In contrast, the connective tissue that connects bone to other bones is a ligament.

EAR (42A: Corn serving) I live in IOWA, the state that produces the most corn. In the summer, EARs of corn are prevalent around here. This clue/answer pair reminds me of a musical my husband and I saw recently. Shucked is a musical about corn; yes, you read that right, the musical is about corn. We didn't know much about Shucked before seeing it, other than that it was about corn. We enjoyed it so much. We laughed a ton at all of its corny humor. I recommend seeing it if you ever get the opportunity.

THE LUCKIEST (49A: Ben Folds song with the lyric "Now I know all the wrong turns, the stumbles and falls brought me here") From 1993-2000 and 2011-2013, Ben Folds was the frontman of the alt rock trio, Ben Folds Five. He's also recorded a number of solo albums. His debut solo album, Rockin' the Suburbs, includes the song "THE LUCKIEST."

MAIN (53A: Disneyland's ___ Street, U.S.A.) MAIN Street, U.S.A. is one of the themed areas at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. MAIN Street is designed to resemble a typical Midwest town in the early 20th century, and was inspired by Walt Disney's hometown, Marceline, Missouri. MAIN Street, USA has a town square, shops, a train station, and a firehouse. Walt Disney had a personal apartment on the second floor of the firehouse where he would stay when he visited the park. (The apartment is still there, but is not open to the public.) Sleeping Beauty Castle is at the far end of MAIN Street, U.S.A.

CERA (61A: "Barbie" actor Michael) In the 2023 movie, Barbie, Michael CERA portrays Allan. Allan is the only male resident of Barbieland that is not named Ken.

ARABIC (2D: Language from which "alchemy" is derived) In addition to "alchemy," the words "algebra," "algorithm," and "alcohol" are also derived from ARABIC.

SHAPES (8D: Hearts, e.g.) This straight forward clue proved to be a little tricky for me. Hearts can refer to multiple things – organs, emojis, symbols, playing cards, etc. – that I needed a couple of letters from crossing answers before I realized that hearts are, of course, SHAPES.

MYA (31D: 2001 "Lady Marmalade" singer) The song "Lady Marmalade" was a hit for Labelle in the 1970s. In 2001, Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, MÝA, and Pink recorded a version of "Lady Marmalade" for the Moulin Rouge! movie's soundtrack.

IDLI (40D: Savory rice cake) IDLI is a savory rice cake that originated in South India.

STAN (45D: Name found in "fa st an d loose") I'm a fan of the occasional hidden name clue.

ENOLA (50D: Netflix's "___ Holmes") Netflix's ENOLA Holmes movies are based on Nancy Springer's book series, The ENOLA Holmes Mysteries. The books and movies borrow characters and settings from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's books about Sherlock Holmes, adding a new character, a sister twenty years younger than Sherlock. Millie Bobby Brown portrays ENOLA Holmes in the movies. There are currently two ENOLA Holmes movies, but I'm happy to say that filming on a third movie is scheduled to begin in April. I look forward to another installment in this delightful series.

SOL (59D: Sun, in Spanish) I appreciate getting a review of Spanish vocabulary. In Spanish, SOL is sun, and luna is moon.

A few other clues I especially enjoyed: CLOWN NOSES (56A: Some circus performers' red accessories) SIGH (64A: "Best weekend ever" sound) CUTEST (47D: "Why are you the ___ thing ever?")



Crossword Puzzle Theme Synopsis

INEVITABLE (Freestyle): There's no theme today, as this is a freestyle, or themeless, puzzle. The title is a nod to THE LUCKIEST (49A: Ben Folds song with the lyric "Now I know all the wrong turns, the stumbles and falls brought me here").

In addition to the answers I highlighted above, I enjoyed the one-sided conversation that seems to be happening in the upper part of the puzzle. It starts off with "I HAVE TO ASK..." (16A: "Tell me if it's none of my business, but..."). Wait, "HEAR ME OUT" (24A: "Just listen before you say anything"). Or "BETTER YET" (36A: "Here's an option you might like more"). Thank you, Amie, for this delightful puzzle.

