Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword puzzle, Nothing's Right

Constructor: Wendy L. Brandes

Editor: Amanda Rafkin

January 5, 2025

Comments from Today’s Crossword Constructor

Wendy: Thanks to Sally, as always, for taking the time to solve, examine and write about the puzzle. Amanda was wonderful to work with, as always. The title for this one, “Nothing’s Right,” was her brilliant idea. My original title was “Nothing in the End.” It came from a line in a Jason Mraz song, “The Remedy.” Not only did Amanda come up with something better, she also saved me from a perpetual earworm. And she potentially gave me an idea for another puzzle — “Nothing’s Left.” Many thanks to the whole USA Today team for all of their work on this one.

What I Learned from Today’s Puzzle

MONTEREY JACK (20A: Cheese used in California-style burritos) Although I am familiar with MONTEREY JACK cheese, I had never heard of a California-style burrito. Apparently, a California-style burrito includes French fries in place of rice and beans. As you might guess from its name, this style of burrito originated in California, specifically in San Diego.

SCROLL (33A: "Ninja ___" (anime movie)) Ninja SCROLL is a 1993 anime movie written and directed by Yoshiaki Kawajiri. Set in feudal Japan, the movie tells the story of a mercenary swordsman who becomes entangled in fighting the Eight Devils of Kimon, a team of ninjas with superhuman powers.

LIEV (25D: "Ray Donovan" actor Schreiber) Ray Donovan is a TV series that aired on Showtime from 2013-2020. LIEV Shreiber portrays the title character, a professional "fixer" who solves problems for his clients, in ways that are not always legal. The show was cancelled after seven seasons, although the original plan was for the eighth season to be the last. In 2022, Showtime released a made-for-TV film, Ray Donovan: The Movie. LIEV Schreiber reprised his role in the movie, which follows the events of the TV series.

Random Thoughts & Interesting Things

BOTOX (23A: Injection that smooths lines) BOTOX is the familiar name for botulinum toxin, a neurotoxin produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria. This is the neurotoxin that causes the disease botulism. In controlled doses, BOTOX has a number of medicinal uses, including being used cosmetically for smoothing facial wrinkles.

PETCO (53A: Chain whose mascots are Red Ruff and Blue Mews) Red Ruff (a dog) and Blue Mews (a cat) have been the official mascots of PETCO since 1991. PETCO rebranded in 2020, removing the animals from the store's logo, but they are still used in advertising and messaging. As the unofficial mascot of "Off the Grid," my cat, Willow, wholeheartedly approves of Red Ruff and Blue Mews being mentioned in the puzzle. (She may be partial to Blue Mews...)

Willow

UCLA (62A: Where Nobel Prize winner Andrea Ghez is on faculty) Andrea Ghez is an astrophysicist and a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). In 2020, Andrea Ghez and her colleague Reinhard Genzel were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for their discovery of a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. I recommend taking a couple of minutes to watch Andrea Ghez reflect on winning the Nobel Prize and explain her work. I'm always delighted to see a woman scientist highlighted in the crossword!

MASK (66A: Part of Elastigirl's costume) This clue is a reference to the 2004 animated movie The Incredibles.The movie is centered on a couple of superheroes – Elastigirl aka Helen Parr and Mr. Incredible aka Bob Parr – and their family. The superhero family also features in a sequel, Incredibles 2 (2018). Elastigirl's costume includes a MASK, but notably no cape, as it was designed by Edna Mode, fashion designer for superheroes who is famously anti-cape.

MOTTO (4D: "All for Our Country," for Nevada) "All for Our Country" has been Nevada's MOTTO since 1866. It replaced the unofficial MOTTO of the Nevada Territory, "Volens et potens," which is Latin for "willing and able."

OUIJA (8D: Board used in the coven's third trial in "Agatha All Along") I just recently learned about the Disney+ TV miniseries, Agatha All Along, which is a spin-off from the Marvel TV series WandaVision. In the show, a coven of witches follow the Witches' Road, facing trials along the way. Though I didn't specifically know the third trial involved a OUIJA board, I was able to figure out this answer once I had a few letters from crossing answers.

CHE (22D: Traditional Vietnamese beverage) The Vietnamese word CHÉ is used to refer to a traditional sweet beverage. The prefix CHÉ is also used to refer to a variety of dessert soups, stews, or puddings.

ABBA (38D: "SOS" band) Our crossword-friend ABBA is making back-to-back appearances, as we also saw the band in yesterday's puzzle. ABBA released their song "SOS" in 1975. " So, when you're near me, darling, can't you hear me? S.O.S. / The love you gave me, nothing else can save me, S.O.S."

ELL (39D: Country singer Lindsay) Lindsay ELL won the Canadian Country Music Association's Award for Interactive Artist of the Year in 2019 and 2020. Her most recent album, released in 2020, is titled Heart Theory. Since 2022, Lindsay ELL has been the host of the reality TV show, Canada's Got Talent.

SCALES (48D: Libra symbol) Libra is the seventh of the astrological signs. People born between September 22 and October 23 are Libras. The sign is represented by the SCALES, and it is the only astrological sign represented by an object instead of an animal or mythological character.

A few other clues I especially enjoyed: CRAM (Start studying for an exam in the 11th hour) LEAKIEST (50A: Most likely to sink) SNEAK PEEK (33D: Rhyming preview)



Crossword Puzzle Theme Synopsis

MONTEREY JACK (20A: Cheese used in California-style burritos)

CAN'T BUY ME LOVE (37A: Beatles song about money's limitations)

POPPED A SQUAT (55A: Sat and relaxed)

NOTHING'S RIGHT: The RIGHT-most word is a synonym for NOTHING: JACK, LOVE, and SQUAT.

Though the theme may try to convince you otherwise, there's plenty RIGHT with this puzzle! All three theme answers are great, there's interesting fill, and I enjoyed the clueing. (There was also a cat reference!) Thank you, Wendy, for this delightful puzzle.

