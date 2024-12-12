Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword puzzle, Triathlon

There are spoilers ahead. You might want to solve today's puzzle before reading further! Triathlon

Constructor: Adam Simpson

Editor: Jared Goudsmit

December 12, 2024

What I Learned from Today’s Puzzle

CYCLE BILLING (36A: Practice of sending invoices on a schedule) While I'm familiar with this practice, the term is new to me. Identifying the theme helped me in figuring out this answer.

OAR (46A: Rowing tool like a yuloh) A yuloh is a Chinese sculling OAR. It is fixed on a fulcrum, and a rope runs from the underside of the OAR handle to the deck of the boat.

ELSE (64A: "Anyone ___ but You" (The Moldy Peaches song)) The Moldy Peaches are an indie group formed in 1994 by Adam Green and Kimya Dawson. Their song, "Anyone ELSE but You," was featured on the soundtrack of the 2007 movie Juno.

INUIT (43D: People in the short film "Nalujuk Night") Nalujuk Night is a 13-minute film created as part of a National Film Board of Canada project to create documentary films about INUIT culture from an INUIT perspective. Directed by Inuk filmmaker Jennie Williams (Inuk is the singular of INUIT), the short film documents a tradition in Nunatsiavut, an autonomous area claimed by the INUIT in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. On Nalujuk Night, Nalujuit (the plural of Nalujuk) – scary-looking beings wearing animal furs and seal skin boots – walk through the street and hand out bags of treats to children. If a Nalujuk encounters someone who has misbehaved over the past year, they chase them.

Random Thoughts & Interesting Things

ANNE (13A: ___ Boleyn (queen in "Six")) Six is a musical whose characters are the six wives of King Henry VIII of England. The musical is a modern retelling, imagining the queens telling and reframing their story in the form of a singing competition to determine which of them had the worst experience being married to Henry VII. ANNE Boleyn was the second of King Henry VIII's six wives. She was the Queen consort of England from 1533-1536. ANNE Boleyn was charged with treason and executed in 1536. I have seen Six, and thoroughly enjoyed it! The music and costumes are incredible, and the message of female empowerment is a welcome one. Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss who wrote Six used a pair of pop stars as the inspiration for each character. ANNE Boleyn was modeled on Avril Lavigne and Lily Allen.

MENU (17A: In-N-Out Burger has a "Not-So-Secret" one) In-N-Out Burger's "Not-So-Secret MENU" is available on their website. MENU items include Animal Style and Protein Style burgers.

STEAMS (41A: Cooks, like clams or shumai) I have previously written about shumai, a traditional Chinese dumpling that is often served steamed.

ESTONIA (49A: Baltic country) ESTONIA is a country in Northern Europe. ESTONIA only shares land borders with two countries, Latvia and Russia. ESTONIA has coastline on the Baltic Sea, the Gulf of Finland, and Lake Peipus. The capital of ESTONIA is Tallinn.

ESPN (63A: Channel that covers triathlons) Nice bonus answer!

OLYMPIANS (9D: Athletes who will compete in Los Angeles in 2028) The 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, California. Triathlon has been an Olympic event since 2000, making this an additional bonus answer.

LAO (38D: Language spoken in Vientiane) LAO is the official language of Laos, a landlocked country in Southeast Asia. The capital of Laos is Vientiane.

A few other clues I especially enjoyed: ONE WAY (2D: Like some mirrors and streets) CUPS (36D: Vessels for dice or tea) AFTER (50D: Last word of a fairy tale, often)



Crossword Puzzle Theme Synopsis

SWIM UPSTREAM (19A: Take a difficult path)

CYCLE BILLING (36A: Practice of sending invoices on a schedule)

RUN FOR OFFICE (53A: Try to get elected)

TRIATHLON: Each of the three theme answers starts with a word that is a TRIATHLON activity: SWIM, CYCLE, RUN.

A TRIATHLON is a multipart race in which participants SWIM, CYCLE, and RUN. It is especially nice that each of these three target words undergoes a meaning change. For example, the word SWIM is used in a metaphorical sense in the phrase SWIM UPSTREAM, but literally in the SWIM leg of a TRIATHLON. Thank you, Adam, for this enjoyable puzzle.

For more on USA TODAY’s Crossword Puzzles

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Crossword Blog & Answers for December 12, 2024 by Sally Hoelscher