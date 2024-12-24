Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword puzzle, Side Hug

There are spoilers ahead. You might want to solve today's puzzle before reading further! Side Hug

Constructor: Sam Cordes

Editor: Anna Gundlach

SURNAME (10D: Coleman, for Zendaya) Zendaya is a model, actress, and singer. She portrays Rue Bennett on the TV series Euphoria. I am familiar with Zendaya, but as she is most often referred to by her mononym, I did not recognize Coleman as her SURNAME, though the answer was fairly inferable once I got a few letters from crossing answers.

NIA (1A: Actress Vardalos) We saw NIA Vardalos in the puzzle just two days ago.

TODD (12D: "Sweeney ___: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street") Sweeney TODD: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a 1979 Stephen Sondheim musical based on a 1973 play of the same name by Christopher Bond. Sweeney TODD uses his razor for nefarious purposes, thus the "Demon Barber" nickname. I love most musicals, but Sweeney TODD is just so dark ... I've seen it once, and that will do me!

GOL (21A: Futbol announcer's exclamation) and OLES (5D: Futbol cheers) This is a fun pair of fútbol (aka soccer) clues.

ARI (28A: Actress Graynor) I wrote about ARI Graynor's role in the TV miniseries Mrs. America earlier this month. Her other recent TV roles include Veronica West in Surface and Leslie Abramson in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

NIGER (29A: West African river) The NIGER River is the third longest river in Africa. It's path is a crescent shape, beginning in Guinea and running through Mali, Niger, Benin, and Nigeria, before emptying into the Gulf of Guinea in the Atlantic Ocean.

TEAMS (31A: Canadiens and Maple Leafs) The Canadiens and the Maple Leafs are National Hockey League (NHL) TEAMS. The Canadiens are based in Montreal, and the Maple Leafs are based in Toronto. Nice choice to choose two (rival) Canadian NHL TEAMS to highlight here.

RIH (39A: "Umbrella" singer, to fans) "Umbrella" is a 2007 song by Rihanna. To fans, Rihanna is known as RIH, Riri, or Rih-Rih.

I AM (40A: Possible response to "Who's hungry?") This clue made me chuckle. I will nearly always respond, "I AM!" to the question, "Who's hungry?"

NASA (41A: Org. that developed the space blanket) Space blankets are also known as Mylar blankets, emergency blankets, and foil blankets. NASA developed space blankets in 1964. The blankets reflect 97% of radiated heat, and are designed to be resistant to a hostile space environment. Space blankets are commonly included in first aid and survival kits because they are waterproof and windproof. I associate space blankets with marathons, as they are often given to marathon runners at the end of races.

RIDERS (53A: Documents outlining performers' requirements) RIDERS are additional provisions added on to contracts. The term is also used in reference to legislation. For performers, RIDERS outline specific requests to be fulfilled by the hosting venue. This may include a variety of things including specific food and beverages, complimentary tickets, or requirements for equipment. I've occasionally seen stories about unusual RIDERS that some performers have had added to their contracts. Lady Gaga once included a RIDER requiring staff speak to her in London accents. Van Halen famously included a RIDER in their contracts that required a bowl of M&Ms be provided with all of the brown M&Ms removed. Apparently, this RIDER was a test to see if a venue was paying attention to details.

MADEA (57A: Titular Tyler Perry role) MADEA is a character created and portrayed by Tyler Perry, who says the character, "is the PG version of my mother and my aunt." The MADEA films include MADEA's Family Reunion (2006) and A MADEA Homecoming (2022).

LABYRINTH (4D: Jim Henson film starring Jennifer Connelly) LABYRINTH is a 1986 musical fantasy movie directed by Jim Henson. Jennifer Connelly stars as 16-year-old Sarah, who wishes away her baby half-brother. In order to get him back, Sarah must travel through the titular maze, and confront Jareth, the king of the goblins (portrayed by David Bowie).

PENNIES (26D: Coins Canada stopped producing in 2012) Although Canada no longer mints PENNIES, the coins are still legal tender. However, vendors are not required to give PENNIES in change, and may round cash purchases to the nearest five cents. The final penny minted in Canada is on display at the Bank of Canada Museum in Ottawa. Canada's decision to stop minting PENNIES was partly due to the fact that the coins cost more to make than they were worth, meaning the government lost money creating them. The same has been true of U.S. PENNIES for almost twenty years now, but bills introduced in the U.S. Congress to cease the production of PENNIES have been unsuccessful.

REIGN (27D: Seattle soccer squad) Seattle REIGN FC is a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team based in the state of Washington.

SIR (43D: Title for Isaac Newton) SIR Isaac Newton (1643-1727) was a mathematician, physicist, astronomer, alchemist, theologian, and philosopher. He was granted knighthood in 1705 by Queen Anne, only the second scientist to be knighted (after SIR Francis Bacon). It's thought that his knighthood had more to do with political considerations than with acknowledgment of his scientific accomplishments.

MTV (61D: "Jersey Shore" network) Jersey Shore is a reality TV series that originally aired from 2009-2012 on MTV. The show followed the lives of eight housemates at a vacation home. In seasons one, three, five, and six, that vacation home was located on the Jersey Shore for which the show was named. In season two the show was located in South Beach, Florida, and in season four it was in Florence, Italy.