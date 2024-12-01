Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword puzzle, Meat Cleaver

There are spoilers ahead. You might want to solve today's puzzle before reading further! Meat Cleaver

Constructor: Sam Cordes

Editor: Amanda Rafkin

December 1, 2024

What I Learned from Today’s Puzzle

CIA (36A: "Burn After Reading" org.) Burn After Reading is a 2008 movie written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. It has a plot that undergoes a lot of twists and turns, and revolves around an unpublished memoir of a former CIA analyst (who is portrayed by John Malkovich).

MEHWISH HAYAT (37A: Actress who played Aisha in "Ms. Marvel") MEHWISH HAYAT is a Pakistani actress whose work is primarily in Urdu films. As the clue informs us, she played the role of Aisha in the 2022 miniseries, Ms. Marvel. Aisha is the great-grandmother of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (portrayed by Iman Vellani).

RAI (54A: Olympic hurdler Benjamin) RAI Benjamin has represented Team USA in track and field at the last two Summer Olympics. At the 2020 Olympics (held in 2021), he won a silver medal in 400 meter hurdles, and in 2024 he won an Olympic gold medal in the same event.

YES (71A: "Check ___, Juliet" (We the Kings song)) "Check YES Juliet" was released in 2008. It is from We the King's eponymous debut album, and has so far been their biggest Billboard hit.

HAZEL (38D: "Bottoms" role for Ruby Cruz) Bottoms is a movie released in 2023. The satirical comedy is about PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri), two queer high school girls who start a fight club with an ulterior motive of attracting girls. They are assisted in their efforts by their friend, HAZEL, played by Ruby Cruz.

Random Thoughts & Interesting Things

HSU (1A: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actress Stephanie) Stephanie HSU portrays Joy Wang in the 2022 movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. In a parallel universe (in the movie), she also portrays Jobu Tupaki.

EMMA (20A: "Zombieland" actress Stone) Zombieland is a 2009 post-apocalyptic movie about ... you guessed it, zombies. EMMA Stone stars as Wichita, one of the survivors of the zombie apocalypse.

ARE (27A: "___ You My Mother?" (children's book)) I am a fan of using titles to add interest to clues for common three-letter words. ARE You My Mother? is a classic children's picture book by P.D. Eastman. The book follows the adventures of a baby bird who has dropped out of the nest and is searching for its mother. This answer reminded me of the September 14, 2021 puzzle, which was titled "ARE You My Mother?"

URSA (44A: ___ Minor (constellation)) URSA Minor, also known as the Little Dipper, is a constellation consisting of seven stars, the brightest of which is the north pole star, Polaris. In Latin, URSA Minor means "Little Bear," which is another name used for the constellation.

WEISZ (46A: "The Favourite" actress Rachel) The Favourite is a 2018 movie set in 18th century Great Britain. Cousins Abigail Hill (who becomes Baroness Masham) and Sarah Churchill (Duchess of Marlborough) vie to be the favorite of Queen Anne. Rachel WEISZ portrayed Sarah and (in a tie-in with another answer in the puzzle) EMMA Stone portrayed Abigail. Queen Anne was portrayed by Olivia Colman.

HAIRSPRAY (49A: Musical with the opening number "Good Morning Baltimore") The 2002 musical HAIRSPRAY is based on a 1988 movie of the same name. The musical is set in Baltimore, Maryland, and "Good Morning Baltimore" is its opening number. HAIRSPRAY won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

TITO (61A: Jazz musician Puente) TITO Puente (1923-2000) was a musician, songwriter, bandleader, and record producer known for Latin jazz and dance-oriented mambo compositions. One of his nicknames was "el Rey del Timbal" which means "the King of the Timbales." TITO Puente's most famous song is "Oye Como Va."

ESSIE (67A: Nail polish brand with the shade Ice Cream and Shout) According to the ESSIE website, Ice Cream and Shout is a "vintage hot pink nail polish with yellow undertones."

CHEETO (10D: Snack for Chester Cheetah) Fun fact: Chester Cheetah has only been the mascot for CHEETOs since 1986. The brand's first mascot was Cheetos Mouse.

RASTA (31D: Follower of Jan) I have previously written about Rastafarianism. RASTA beliefs include monotheism, a belief in one God, who is referred to as Jah.

ISN'T IT (48D: "So true, right?") and HONEST (49D: "It's true!") This section of the puzzle is speaking its truth.

DOTS (57D: SOS has six in Morse code) Morse code utilizes two different signal durations, referred to as DOTS and dashes. In Morse code, the letter S is three DOTS, and the letter O is three dashes. Therefore, SOS is ⋅⋅⋅ – – – ⋅⋅⋅, which contains six DOTS.

Crossword Puzzle Theme Synopsis

MIDDLE SEAT (17A: Spot that some argue is entitled to both armrests)

MEHWISH HAYAT (37A: Actress who played Aisha in "Ms. Marvel")

MEAL TICKET (62A: Professional singer's voice, metaphorically)

MEAT CLEAVER: The word MEAT is split, or CLEAVEd by each theme answer: MIDDLE SEAT, MEHWISH HAYAT, and MEAL TICKET.

Today's title allowed me to guess exactly what to expect theme-wise. I appreciate that each possible split of MEAT was represented: M/EAT, ME/AT, and MEA/T. I can almost visualize the CLEAVER progressing along the cut of MEAT. Thank you, Sam, for this great puzzle.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Crossword Blog & Answers for December 1, 2024 by Sally Hoelscher