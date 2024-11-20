Off-island eye treatment plan to reduce wait times

The committee said aftercare would be given in Guernsey, with the support of local opticians’ practices [Getty Images]

Islanders with cataracts can be offered treatment in the UK in a plan to reduce waiting times.

Guernsey's Committee for Health and Social Care has partnered with Newmedica, which provides NHS and private ophthalmology services in 23 hospitals in the UK, to reduce the wait for cataract surgery and outpatient appointments.

The committee has agreed Newmedica would give patients the option to travel to Southampton for their treatment and be home within 36 hours.

It said from December it expected up to 10 patients per week would travel to the UK for cataract surgery and the committee would pay NHS costs, flights and accommodation for the patient.

'Better supports patients'

Aftercare would then be given in Guernsey, with the support of local opticians’ practices, the committee said.

Patients for whom treatment in the UK may not be suitable and those who chose to opt out would be treated locally by the Medical Specialist Group.

Deputy Al Brouard, president of the Committee for Health and Social Care, said: “The aim of this initiative is to get those who have waited longest treated as soon as possible; it is about improving the overall ophthalmology waiting list to a level which better supports patients, by using on and off island providers.

“This is the most cost-effective method to provide patient-centred care in a timely way. We are committed to changing more patients’ lives faster."

'Overwhelmingly positive'

The service mirrors a similar arrangement for cataract surgery made available to Jersey patients.

Medical director Dr Peter Rabey said: "The experience of Jersey patients, where they recently ran a similar scheme, has been overwhelmingly positive, and we expect Guernsey patients who choose to take up this option will have a similarly positive experience.”

Some patients would receive invitations for treatment shortly, he added.

Follow BBC Guernsey on X and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links