Off-White's Track Team Wins at Paris Fashion Week

Fresh off of a collaboration with Serena Williams for her matches at the U.S. Open, Virgil Abloh showed a sports-inspired collection for Off-White aptly titled Track and Field. If there were medals to be given in this Fashion game, Abloh's collection would certainly place. With this one, the renaissance man seemed to be in his sweet spot, debuting pieces that maintained the streetwear vibes we've come to know Abloh for but with an elevated twist.

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner opened the show with Kaia Gerber trailing behind, all wearing head-to-toe white looks. Gerber's top was made of cut-up Nike socks, a clear indication that his partnership with the mega sportswear brand would continue.

Eight Nike athletes-and by athletes, I mean elite Olympians-walked alongside the models (including Jourdann Dunn and Karlie Kloss) wearing neon green, black, and beige unitards. Everyone’s names flashed on an electronic leaderboard, like any track meet. Looks like these, plus the snakeskin portion of the show, were highlights and a space where Abloh could reign as king. Streetwear, as a trend, is played out and frankly a little tired, but if it evolves in this direction Abloh's athleisure is not going anywhere.