Office block approved next to ancient burial site

Plans for a 16-storey office block next to an ancient burial site in central London have been given the green light.

City of London councillors approved the development at 30-33 Minories and 13 Haydon Street at a meeting on Friday.

It sits on the site of the Abbey of the Minoresses of St Clare without Aldgate, a 13th Century monastery for Franciscan women.

The development is also within the eastern Roman cemetery of London.

The City of London planning committee recognised the site was "an area of archaeological interest".

It approved the plans on the basis that if any abbey remains were found in "good condition", they would be secured for conservation and display.

If any abbey ruins are found in "good condition", they will be put on display, the council said

The development will extend the current lower ground floor at 30-33 Minories into the car park area and excavate an additional basement across part of the site.

"These works, particularly the basement, are expected to have moderate to high impacts on archaeological assets," a City of London planning report said.

At the meeting, councillors heard how the Museum of London's Archaeology team planned to hold talks and education programmes at the site during construction.

In 2013 the Museum of London Archaeology found a Roman stone sculpture of an eagle during developer-funded excavations.

It was presumed to come from a nearby tomb.

The scheme, which includes offices and a "pocket park", was approved with 14 votes and one abstention.

