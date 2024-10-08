The Office’s Jenna Fischer Reveals Recent Breast Cancer Battle — Read Her Heartfelt Post

The Office actress Jenna Fischer revealed on Tuesday that she is cancer-free after undergoing treatment for a 2023 breast cancer diagnosis.

In a lengthy and heartfelt Instagram post, Fischer shared the details of her diagnosis, which came last December after a tumor was found in her left breast. She had Stage 1 triple positive breast cancer, which she noted is “aggressive” but also “highly responsive to treatment.” Though her cancer was caught early and had not spread, Fischer ultimately underwent a lumpectomy, chemotherapy and radiation to address the disease before it could worsen.

“While I continue to be treated with infusions of Herceptin and a daily dose of Tamoxifen, I’m happy to say I’m feeling great,” Fischer wrote, later adding, “I was recently re-screened, and the treatments worked. I am cancer free. I will continue to be treated and monitored to help me stay that way.”

Amid shout-outs to her “amazing village” — including doctors, nurses, caregivers, cancer survivors, friends, family and her husband and children — Fischer urged readers to get their annual mammograms and any additional screenings they might need.

“I’m serious, call your doctor right now,” she continued. “My tumor was so small it could not be felt on a physical exam. If I had waited six months longer, things could have been much worse.”

She later referenced a Season 2 episode of The Office, in which Michael Scott — in his attempt to be helpful while accountant Kevin worries about a possible skin cancer diagnosis — reminds Pam to get a check-up on her “ticking time bags.”

“Take it from Pam and her Pam Pams,” Fischer added. “Michael was right. Get ’em checked, ladies. And know that should you get a breast cancer diagnosis, there is a village waiting to care for you.”

Fischer is best known for her work as The Office‘s Pam Beesly/Pam Halpert, a role she held for all of the NBC comedy’s nine seasons. Since 2019, she has co-hosted the popular rewatch podcast Office Ladies with co-star and real-life BFF Angela Kinsey, who played icy accountant Angela Martin on the show.

In recent months, actresses Olivia Munn (The Newsroom) and Danielle Fishel (Boy Meets World) have also opened up about their own breast cancer diagnoses. You can read Fischer’s post in full below:

