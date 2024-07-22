Office plant potted 15 years ago grows into 300ft beast
An office plant potted 15 years ago has grown into a 300ft beast - and is now nicknamed 'Audrey II' from The Little Shop of Horrors. Bosses Allie Brennan, 52, and husband, Des, 58, initially bought the ivy from B&Q for their bathroom at home. But due to the plant's 'rapid growth' they were left with 'no other option' but to take it to work. Now, more than 15 years later, the plant has grown to 'well-over' 300 feet long - sprouting new shoots to pin up across the office walls and ceiling "every day".