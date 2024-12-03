Officer of the year

Latest Stories
- CBC
Alberta RCMP officer charged with sexually assaulting 2 males in hotel room
An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two males in an Airdrie hotel room in 2022. Leduc Const. Bridget Morla faces two counts of sexual assault. Morla was off-duty at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).ASIRT announced the charges Monday following a two-year investigation. Morla, 39, has been a police officer for 13 years. She has been suspended with pay since the investigation commenced in late 2022, accor
- CBC
This N.B. couple became homeless a year ago. Now, they're opening up about the harrowing experience
Kevin Desylva and Reah Palmer never imagined they would end up homeless. But after 32 years together, the couple found themselves trying anything to make it through each day."We've never experienced homelessness, we've never been around it," Desylva said. "Everything about it was new to us, the people, the atmosphere — it's rough."There was a time, he said, when the pair were living in Chipman area of what is now Grand Lake. Palmer was working three jobs, and Desylva stayed home to look after hi
- The Daily Beast
Pete Hegseth Faces New Booze, Strippers, Debt and NDA Claims at Veterans Group He Ran
Former Fox News host Pete Hegseth, who President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate for defense secretary, has a sordid, drunken history of mismanaging veterans organizations that left staff “disgusted” by his allegedly lecherous behavior, according to a report. The New Yorker obtained records from two nonprofit advocacy groups Hegseth led—Veterans for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America—that describe financial mismanagement, inappropriate sexual advances and—at one point—Hegseth drunke
- The Canadian Press
Woman driving drunk who killed bride still in her wedding dress sentenced to 25 years in prison
A woman who admitted to drinking and who was driving well over twice the speed limit when she smashed into a golf cart, killing a bride who had just got married at a South Carolina beach, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.
- CBC
Auditor general finds 'kickback scheme' between landlords and city housing worker
The city's auditor general has uncovered a "kickback scheme" that resulted in the city paying inflated rents through housing allowance programs.The investigation, tabled at the city's audit committee on Monday, looked into a tip through the fraud and waste hotline that a city case worker "received kickback payments from a group of landlords in exchange for these landlords receiving more favourable rental rates under specific housing benefit programs administered by the City."Auditor general Nath
- USA TODAY
Missouri to execute Christopher Collings for 9-year-old girl's rape, murder. Who is he?
Christopher Leroy Collings, 49, is set to die by lethal injection for the murder of 9-year-old Rowan Ford in the southwestern Missouri village of Stella.
- People
'Adored' Boy with Autism Worked Hard to Speak Fluently. Then He Was Killed in Front of Grandfather's House
"The door was shut in front of him at 9 years old," Princeton Jones' mother said, per KABC
- CBC
Rideau Street music store packing up and moving, citing rising crime
For 42 years, Steve's Music has operated in the same location on Rideau Street, steps away from the ByWard Market.But the store will soon be relocating to a new home in the city, after facing years of rising crime rates in the area."We can't stick around and hope for the best, because we've been doing it for the last few years," said store manager Daniel Sauvé, calling it a difficult but necessary decision.Steve's Music isn't moving for just "one reason," said Sauvé, citing instead the challenge
- The Canadian Press
Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues
Canada Post has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements, the corporation said.
- The Canadian Press
'Bedlam:' Nova Scotia lawyer suspended following ugly courtroom fracas
HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia lawyer who had to be restrained by deputy sheriffs during a court appearance earlier this year has lost his appeal of a suspension following the bizarre incident.
- CBC
Who wins while Canada Post is on strike?
With no end in sight to the Canada Post strike, Canadians are looking for alternatives to order and send their gifts. Local couriers are one option, but a major player with a nationwide distribution system may be primed to enjoy the biggest benefit this holiday season.
- People
S.C. Woman Gets 25 Years for Drunken Crash that Killed Newlywed Bride in Golf Cart
Jamie Lee Komoroski reportedly plead guilty Monday to four charges stemming from the April 2023 crash that killed Samantha Miller on her wedding day
- CNN
Stowaway who flew from New York to Paris causes disturbance on return flight, remains in France
A woman who flew as a stowaway on a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Paris earlier this week remains in France after causing a disturbance on a flight scheduled to take her back to the United States Saturday, according to two law enforcement sources.
- BBC
Why would a US fugitive choose to hide in Wales?
One of America's most wanted men is arrested in rural north Wales following 21 years on the run.
- PA Media: Entertainment
Coronation Street star says world ‘blown apart’ by assault allegation
Sean Wilson’s comeback for a Christmas special 19 years after his official departure from the soap was suddenly axed pending a police inquiry.
- Canadian Press Videos
Left behind in Kenya, children of British soldiers struggle to find their identity
The biracial children of Kenyan women and visiting British soldiers have long lived uncomfortable lives in Kenya. Now a local lawyer is taking some of the children to Britain to confront authorities over hundreds of such cases reported over the years. He also wants to find the fathers and seek their support. It is a long shot after years of attempts by human rights groups to hold the British military and its personnel accountable for their actions during training in Kenya — including alleged rapes — and the children they leave behind. (AP video: Desmond Tiro, Production: Jackson Njehia)
- BBC
Man jailed after 'brazen' street assault on woman
An off-duty police officer witnessed Nehemiah Brown repeatedly punching the woman in the street.
- USA TODAY
Officials identify 3 college students killed in fiery Cybertruck crash: 'Unimaginable loss'
Family and friends are mourning Soren Dixon, Jack Nelson and Krysta Tsukahara, all college students who graduated from Piedmont High School in 2023.
- The Canadian Press
8 dead in a mass shooting in a cartel-plagued town in central Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eight people are dead and two others are wounded after gunmen pulled up to a roadside stand in north-central Mexico and opened fire on customers and bystanders, authorities reported Sunday.
- CNN
‘Stop talking and get a lawyer’: Inside the descent of a Colorado dentist accused of fatally poisoning his wife
A smiling James Craig appears in an online video promoting his Colorado dental practice, saying his approach “begins with sincerely listening to the patient and wanting to find out more about where they’re coming from and what they’re looking for and what they want.”