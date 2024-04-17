Officer accused of sexual violence against 13-month-old
A York County man is accused of sexually abusing a 13-month-old girl, causing multiple injuries.
Erin Ward, 45, was allegedly found inside a car with a 17-year-old student, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
The man was arrested when he returned to the country on a flight to Orlando, officials said.
William Brock has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing Loletha Hall outside his house in Ohio on March 25
The mother told police she wanted her out of her daughter life, according to officials.
A substitute teacher in Omaha accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.
The neighbor originally entered the home to use the bathroom, police say.
A Las Vegas lawyer and his wife had been in the middle of a contentious battle for custody of her children from a previous marriage when the woman's former father-in-law, also an attorney, fatally shot them last week during a deposition hearing in the case, according to authorities and relatives. The coroner's office in Las Vegas identified the victims as lawyer Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley. Both were shot multiple times, the coroner's office said, before 77-year-old Joseph Houston shot and killed himself.
Peel Regional Police and the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau say they plan to announce arrests on Wednesday in the theft of roughly $20 million in gold and nearly $2 million US in cash from Toronto's Pearson International Airport. The announcement, to be made at 8:30 a.m. ET in Brampton, will come exactly one year after the incident. CBC News will carry the announcement live. In a news advisory, the law enforcement services said they would reveal "details and arrests made concerning th
Bruce Lehrmann sued a TV network for airing Brittany Higgins' claims she was raped inside Parliament House.
The order was made following a series of social media posts by the former president, including ones about witnesses Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels.
The toddler died from his injuries in the attack on April 15, Duncanville police revealed Monday
“I just want her gone and not ruining my family no more,” the Idaho woman messaged the “hitman,” court docs show.
Four men attending a funeral at a suburban Sydney church were stabbed Monday in the second mass-knifing in the city in three days, authorities said.
The accused shooter was recorded bragging about the killing while in jail custody, prosecutors said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned whether federal prosecutors went too far in bringing obstruction charges against hundreds of participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. But it wasn’t clear how the justices would rule in a case that also could affect the prosecution of former President Donald Trump, who faces the same charge for his efforts to overturn his election loss in 2020. The justices heard arguments over the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding in
The 38-year-old man was arrested on a charge of murder, jail records show.
Clay Travis suggested Trump supporters who are part of the jury pool “do everything you can to get seated on the jury and then refuse to convict.”
A group of three teens has been arrested for alleged sexual assault in connection with hazing on a hockey team, Manitoba RCMP say. The three are accused of sexual assaults on five victims who were 15 and 16, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday. The three teens were arrested Monday — two for sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and forcible confinement, and one for sexual assault and assault, RCMP said in the news release. "It's very important for the youth out there or people involved
Daniel Rounce, 18, was told the murder of 79-year-old Gerald Wickes defied explanation and was a ‘truly wicked’ and pre-planned act.
Four people were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to their disappearance.