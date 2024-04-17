Officer accused of sexual violence against 13-month-old

CBC

Peel Regional Police and the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau say they plan to announce arrests on Wednesday in the theft of roughly $20 million in gold and nearly $2 million US in cash from Toronto's Pearson International Airport. The announcement, to be made at 8:30 a.m. ET in Brampton, will come exactly one year after the incident. CBC News will carry the announcement live. In a news advisory, the law enforcement services said they would reveal "details and arrests made concerning th