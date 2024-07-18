Officer involved gas station shooting

Latest Stories
- CBC
Guelph woman waited hours in court for son's hearing, only to learn he died after night in OPP custody
Faye Dzikewich waited in a Guelph, Ont., courtroom all day for her son's bail hearing before learning he had died four hours earlier.Now, she's searching for answers.Nathaniel Schofield, 36, went into medical distress while in custody at an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) facility in Rockwood. The case now involves the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — the civilian law enforcement agency investigates circumstances involving police that result in serious injury, death or allegations
- BBC
What we know about the Trump attacker
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
- People
5 Family Members Were Massacred. A Victim ID'd the Suspect in His Dying Moments: Police
Brenda Natali Morales, Miguel Carcamo, William Killian, and 1-year-old Wesley Killian were allegedly shot to death by Shane Killian, per authorities
- CNN
Police from Ohio fatally shoot 43-year-old Samuel Sharpe Jr. near Republican National Convention in Milwaukee
Ohio police officers who were in Milwaukee to help with security at the Republican National Convention shot and killed a 43-year-old man Tuesday who local authorities said had knives in both hands and was trying to attack another man.
- People
Mom Accused of Drowning Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Said She Needed Some ‘Time Alone': Police
Brandi Elliott, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her child, police say
- People
Ariz. Man Arrested After His 9-Year-Old Son's Body Is Found Decomposing on Couch: Police
Joseph Gregory Antonsen, 38, faces charges of child abuse and negligent homicide
- Myrtle Beach Sun News
Man who hit, killed college student visiting Myrtle Beach won’t serve time. Here’s why
The Myrtle Beach man was arrested for the accident that occurred in 2023. The 21-year-old was an athlete in Myrtle Beach for a vacation weekend.
- Lexington Herald-Leader
There’s still one recourse for Supreme Court justices who lied at their confirmations | Opinion
Our cowardly, politically paralyzed Congress won’t do anything about it. But the United States has laws against perjury. | Opinion
- People
Teen Texted ‘I’m Scared’ After Alleged Violent Fight with Boyfriend. Then Police Say He Ran Her Over
Cooper Oullette has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and delivery of alcohol to a minor in connection with the death of 17-year-old Sophie Ringquist
- CBC
36-year driver's licence mixup upending Ottawa man's life
Ottawa resident Kevin Brown is using the LRT these days because of what he's called an 'egregious and pathetic history of error' by Ontario's Ministry of Transportation. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)It started as a curious anomaly. Now it's putting a serious crimp in his lifestyle. When Ottawa resident Kevin Brown applied in 1988 for his Ontario driver's licence, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) clerk told him there was another Kevin Brown in the province with the same birthdate, whose licence had b
- CBC
Second body found along Grand River bank, police end search for missing women
Waterloo regional police say officers are no longer conducting searchers of the Grand River after a second body of a female was found along its banks in Brant County.Police say they responded to the area of Willow Street in Paris around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday after it was reported a body was spotted in the river. Regional police and Ontario Provincial Police attended the scene, as well as the Cambridge and Brant County fire departments. Emergency services confirmed the body was of a dead woman and
- USA TODAY
Five Ohio police shoot and kill man outside RNC in Milwaukee
An out-of-town police officer shot and killed an individual early Tuesday afternoon in Milwaukee, according to two law enforcement sources.
- People
Man Sprung from Jail Killed His Ex-Girlfriend Days Later, Then Wrote Note Saying, 'It Is What It Is'
Matthew Brenneman killed Danicka Bergeson about a year ago, just days after he pleaded guilty to assaulting her, police say
- The Canadian Press
6 bodies were found in a Bangkok hotel room with no signs of violence. Police think they know why
BANGKOK (AP) — Should visitors to Thailand be concerned about their safety after six people were found dead in a locked hotel room in Bangkok?
- BBC
Boy admits killing girl but denies her murder
Holly Newton, 15, was stabbed "many many times" in a town centre by a 17-year-old boy, jurors hear.
- CNN
An Illinois woman was killed by a deputy after she called 911, authorities say. The deputy is charged with murder
An Illinois woman was fatally shot inside her home this month by a sheriff’s deputy who responded to her 911 call, and the deputy is now charged with murder in the case, a prosecutor Wednesday.
- BBC
17-year-old boy dies at Polmont Young Offenders Institution
The boy, who took his own life, was in the facility years after the government pledged to stop sending under-18s to Polmont.
- The Canadian Press
A woman who awoke from a coma to tell police her brother attacked her dies 2 years later
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who awakened from a coma and identified her now-late brother as her attacker has died, authorities said.
- CBC
RCMP plead with drivers to slow down after fatal B.C. crashes
A white Corvette reportedly accelerated to 213 km/h on Highway 1 near Langley on July 9.On July 11, a motorcyclist allegedly sped up to 142 km/h in a 70 km/h zone near Castlegar.Then, three days after that, a blue sedan and red motorcycle were seen driving through "the heart of Squamish" at over 140 km/h in a 70 km/h area.These are just three examples of excessive speeding, which is driving at or more than 40 km/h over the speed limit, that the B.C. Highway Patrol (BCHP) have documented this mon
- Futurism
Uncontacted Tribe Emerges From Rainforest
Forced Out Fascinating footage shows members of one of the most isolated Indigenous tribes in the world leaving the rainforest in the Peruvian Amazon, mere miles from where logging companies were recently allowed to cut down trees. As the Washington Post reports, the Mashco Piro tribe remains one of the biggest communities that live without […]