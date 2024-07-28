Officer-Involved Shooting

Latest Stories
- CBC
She escaped Ukraine unharmed — but was shot on a bus in Ottawa
Oksana Stepanenko says she never imagined that she would escape the war in Ukraine without a scratch — only to be shot in downtown Ottawa.Stepanenko is recovering at home after she was attacked by someone wielding a pellet gun on an OC Transpo bus late Thursday afternoon.She told CBC that three disruptive passengers had boarded her bus and were playing loud music and "bullying" another passenger, despite Stepanenko asking them to stop."It for me was a little bit scary," she said, as she felt sur
- ABC News Videos
Passenger receives large fine after in-flight incident
Criminal trial attorney Sara Azari joins ABC News Live with her client Vahe to discuss his in-flight incident and subsequent fine from the FAA.
- People
Inside the Sordid Case of a Predator Teacher Who Had Teen's Baby, Then Cried in Court During Sentencing
Rebecca Joynes, 30, was convicted of multiple sex crimes against children and sentenced to more than six years in prison
- Sky News
New footage shows moments before man kicked in head by police officer at Manchester Airport
New footage has emerged showing the alleged assault of three police officers at Manchester Airport before a man was kicked in the head. The video, obtained by the Manchester Evening News, shows the chaotic scenes which led to an officer kicking and stamping on the head of a man who was lying face down on the floor. A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer was suspended on Thursday after the footage was shared widely on social media, leading to protests in Rochdale and Manchester city centre.
- People
Did Ballerina Kill Husband Because She 'Wanted to Be a Single Mother' — or Was It Self-Defense?
Ashley Benefield is on trial in a Florida court on accusations she murdered her estranged husband Doug
- CBC
This B.C. woman decided to live in an RV. Her village said no
A Valemount, B.C., resident is worried about finding adequate, affordable housing after her application to live in an RV on her friend's property for the next three years was denied by village council. Michele Hayman, 62, bought a used RV in 2023 when she found herself in need of a place to live after being evicted from her rental home, where she had lived for 10 years. Her friend, Sherral Shaw, offered to let her park the RV on her property and got utilities hooked up. They even worked together
- Kansas City Star
Missouri pastor lived a lifetime of lies. How he was exposed as an abuser and fraud
“I don’t want it to seem like I have a vendetta or, like, it’s out of anger. … He literally destroyed people’s lives,” said this minister’s daughter.
- Business Insider
How a Texas woman managed to steal over $100 million from the US Army
Janet Yamanaka Mello got 15 years in prison after the IRS says it noticed she was living a lavish lifestyle well above her reported military salary.
- CNN
Customs officers seize illegal drugs twice in one week from the same traveler
US Customs and Border Protection officers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport seized illegal drugs twice from the same traveler in one week, according to a news release.
- Global News
Jasper damage map released after park’s largest wildfire in century
After a massive wildfire ripped through Jasper, Alta., the devastation and despair in the historic town is extensive. 30 per cent of the town has been destroyed, though all critical infrastructure — including the town's hospital, library, and firehall — have been saved. Crews battling hotspots in the UNESCO world heritage site are hoping cooler temperatures and rain will help them gain the upper hand. Jayme Doll reports on the active situation from Hinton, Alta., where many locals have sought shelter.
- Miami Herald
An argument ends in the shooting of a 4-year-old next door, Miami-Dade police say
Here’s what we know.
- CBC
1 man dead after shooting, crash in South Vancouver: police
A man was killed after a shooting and a subsequent vehicle crash in South Vancouver on Friday night, police say.Officers were called just before 9 p.m. PT on Friday to the area of Inverness Street and 63rd Avenue, near the Knight Street Bridge, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in a statement on Saturday.Two men were shot at in a car, which then collided with two other vehicles, police said.Hitkaran Johal, 25, died at the scene of the crash, according to police.Police say a burned-out c
- CBC
Africville community members 'furious' after five shot during annual reunion
Former residents and descendants of those who grew up in the historic Black community of Africville are incensed after five people were shot on Saturday during the community's annual reunion in Halifax."I'm furious. I'm hurt. I'm sad. I'm upset … In 40 years we've never had a problem and last night here was like a war zone," said Paula Grant-Smith, who lived in the community until she was 15 years old, and was camping with family and friends Saturday night at Africville Park. This weekend marked
- People
3 Family Members, Part of the Grammy-Nominated Gospel Quartet The Nelons, Die in Plane Crash
Four others also died in the crash, which took place on July 26
- CNN
Who was behind the sabotage of France’s railway network? Here’s what we know
France was gripped by a sequence of coordinated railway attacks on Friday, prompting speculation over the identity of actors who unleashed national travel chaos on the first day of the Paris Olympic Games.
- The Canadian Press
New numbers confirm one-third of Jasper townsite destroyed in this week's wildfire
HINTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — One-third of all structures in the townsite of Jasper are gone, burned to the ground in this week’s wildfire, officials confirmed Friday.
- CNN
Black women are quickly joining forces to support Kamala Harris’ presidential bid. Here’s what that looks like
A Zoom call that attracted tens of thousands of attendees was the start of a brewing movement of Black women who are mobilizing to help the vice president secure a historic win in November.
- CNN
Deputy who killed Sonya Massey was removed from the Army, had DUIs and needed ‘high stress decision’ classes, records show
Before he killed a mother in her home, former sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson had a history of problems in the Army and another sheriff’s agency, records show.
- CBC
B.C. search and rescue group saves hikers stranded on a glacier from wildfire
As wildfires continue to burn across the Kootenay region, a group of four women were helicoptered off a glacier in B.C.'s West Kootenay region last week.The dramatic rescue, amidst a challenging wildfire season, has officials warning people to be careful.A search and rescue team flew through thick smoke, near an approaching wildfire to find the hikers, who were stranded on the Macbeth Ice Fields, northeast of Kaslo, about 390 kilometres east of Kelowna.The four women, who all live in British Col
- United Press International
Hamas mourns deaths of Palestinians in Israeli ‘Guantanamo'
Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh released a statement Sunday mourning the deaths of Palestinian civilians who have died in Israeli prisons.