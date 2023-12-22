Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Norwood

WCVB - Boston

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Norwood, according to Norwood Police Chief William Brooks. Brooks said no officers were hit and the suspect was being medflighted for treatment. No other details of what lead up to the shooting were released. From Sky5, several members of law enforcement and Norwood fire could be seen at a building on Morse Street. The roadway was shut down to traffic. An ambulance was seen leaving the facility and it drove to Norwood Airport where there was a medical helicopter waiting. Brooks said no other information was immediately available, but more details were expected to be released by his department and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. This is a developing story. WCVB has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.