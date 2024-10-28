Officer pursued suspect in fatal shootout after being shot twice, Fresno chief says

The Fresno police sergeant shot over the weekend during an ambush attack pursued the suspect and engaged in a shootout for almost a minute despite having been shot at least twice, interim Chief Mindy Casto said Monday.

The officer, who has not been identified, was recovering in the hospital on Monday, she said. Police identified the suspect as Andy Morales, 40, of Fresno, who was killed in a gun battle with officers.

Casto said the sergeant, a veteran of about two decades, was sitting in a patrol car outside of a home under investigation near Tulare and Eighth streets around 5:30 p.m. when Morales opened fire with what she described as a “powerful” AR pistol.

The sergeant was struck by at least two rounds, injuring both of his legs, as the 223 ammo pierced the patrol car’s doors, she said.

“The sergeant had the presence of mind before succumbing to his injuries and going into shock, to call for an ambulance for himself and the suspect,” she said in a news conference on Monday. “So that’s very remarkable.”

Casto said the department would release the sergeant’s body-worn camera video in the coming days, saying it showed his professionalism as he continued to do his job after he was shot.

The sergeant pursued Morales for about a block before the suspect’s car appeared to spin out.

Morales then exited the car as it rolled forward in the street and continued to fire at the officer. Casto said they exchanged gunfire for 49 seconds before two other officers arrived.

The three officers shot Morales about seven times, Casto said. Casto called many of the details preliminary and said the suspect’s body had not been through a full examination.

The sergeant’s injuries were not considered grave.

Casto commended the officers involved in the melee, adding the sergeant was thankful none of the younger officers took fire.

“They faced probably the worst day of their lives on Saturday,” Casto said. “When I visited the sergeant (Sunday) in the hospital, he told me he was glad it was him that was shot instead of his officers.”

It wasn’t until later on Saturday, Casto said, that detectives determined Morales was suspected of killing Mario Ternora, 43, inside the home under investigation.

Ternora and Morales were childhood friends, she said, and detectives had not determined what led to the killing. Ternora had both stab and bullet wounds.

Morales had a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon with a baseball bat, she said. He had also been previously arrested on suspicion of DUI and domestic violence.

Casto described Morales as a gang member who was in possession of the AR pistol illegally.

Mayor Jerry Dyer also spoke at Monday’s news conference, his voice cracking with emotion at one point. He said he knew the sergeant well from his time as Fresno’s police chief.

“I think what’s most astounding to me is, after you’ve been shot it’s not natural to pursue a suspect like this sergeant did,” he said. “He knew (Morales) was a danger. He was a danger to the public and he was not going to allow that person to get away.”

The killing of Ternora marked the 26th intentional homicide so far this year compared to 25 the same time last year.

The killing of Morales was the first shooting by an officer this year, Casto said. There were five in 2023.

An officer with the Fresno Police Department was injured in a shooting on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

A patrol car in which a Fresno police sergeant was sitting when a suspect opened fire on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2024, shows several bullet holes, according to police.

Andy Morales, 40, was killed in a gun battle with Fresno police Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, according to interim Chief Mindy Casto. He was also suspected of killing a Fresno man earlier the same day.

The gun described by Fresno police as an AR pistol used by Andy Morales in a shootout with police on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, according to police.

Mario Ternora, 43, of Fresno was killed Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, according to Fresno police. Detectives said they believe he was killed by a lifelong friend, who died later in the day in a gun battle with police.

The knife Fresno police said was used by Andy Morales in the killing of Mario Ternora on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, according to police. The victim had been stabbed and shot, interim Chief Mindy Casto said.