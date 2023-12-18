Officer seriously injured after crashing into tree

A police officer driving to an emergency incident was airlifted to hospital after crashing her marked car.

On Sunday, at about 11:30 GMT, an officer from Cambridgeshire Constabulary was responding to hare coursing reports in Thorney near Peterborough.

She was single crewed, the force said, and was driving a Vauxhall Vivaro that left the road and collided with a tree.

No other vehicles were believed to be involved.

Paramedics attended and the officer was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries, where she remained.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830