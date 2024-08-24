Officer seriously injured after hit and run: Toronto police

Toronto police are asking the public for information on a motorcyclist they say struck a police officer downtown Saturday night before fleeing the scene. (Toronto Police Operations/X - image credit)

A police officer has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a motorcyclist who fled the scene in downtown Toronto Saturday evening, police say.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Toronto police said a motorcyclist failed to remain at the scene of the collision that happened in the Bremner Boulevard and Rees Street area, near Rogers Centre, just before 6 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about the driver to come forward.

The suspect is described by police as a male who was wearing a green helmet, green and blue coloured shirt, grey pants and red gloves.