Officer seriously injured after hit and run: Toronto police
A police officer has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a motorcyclist who fled the scene in downtown Toronto Saturday evening, police say.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Toronto police said a motorcyclist failed to remain at the scene of the collision that happened in the Bremner Boulevard and Rees Street area, near Rogers Centre, just before 6 p.m.
Police are asking anyone with information about the driver to come forward.
The suspect is described by police as a male who was wearing a green helmet, green and blue coloured shirt, grey pants and red gloves.