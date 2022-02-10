Officer shoots, wounds person outside courthouse in central Alberta: RCMP

PONOKA, Alta. — RCMP say one person is in serious condition after he was shot by an officer outside a courthouse in central Alberta.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says police were called about 9:30 a.m. to the Ponoka courthouse.

Savinkoff says it's believed the person was near the building by chance and the shooting did not involve the court.

A courts spokesperson couldn't say whether a lockdown at the courthouse, which was put in place after the shooting, has been lifted.

RCMP say investigators are trying to determine what happened and note there is no danger to the public.

Savinkoff says the officer was not injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates police-involved shootings, has been notified.

The Canadian Press