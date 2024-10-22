'Officer who shot Chris Kaba did nothing wrong'

Chris Kaba presented a "lethal threat" to police on the night he was killed, a former officer said [Kaba family]

A firearms officer cleared of murdering Chris Kaba should never have been put on trial, a former colleague of his has told the BBC.

Martyn Blake, 40, fatally shot Mr Kaba - who was not carrying a gun - during a police vehicle stop in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham in September 2022.

The officer who has left the force, was at the scene immediately after the shots were fired and said "at no point was there any evidence that Martyn Blake had done anything wrong or at least deviated from his training or indeed the law".

The Crown Prosecution Service has defended its decision to bring Mr Blake to trial.

The former officer, who spoke to the BBC's Today programme said: "Martyn is the most professional, assiduous, diligent police officer you will come across and he should never have been put in this position.

"He was on Kirkstall Gardens that night on behalf of the state. The state put Martyn Blake there that night and the state trained him to do the fearsome thing that he had to do and he should never have been named in the media."

The officer, who did not want to be named was part of the MO19 specialist firearms command in the Met, but has now left the force.

He told the BBC he administered first aid at the scene and worked on the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Mr Kaba, 24, had been followed by police because the car he was driving had been linked to a previous shooting in Brixton.

After being boxed in by police cars during the stop, he drove backwards and forwards trying to ram his way free, which Mr Blake said made him believe one of his colleagues would be killed, and he opened fire to stop the car, the trial heard.

Mr Kaba died from a single gunshot wound to the forehead.

The un-named former colleague of Mr Blake said although police officers were not above the law, incidents like these should not be dealt with in criminal courts, where juries have the power to clear or convict defendants.

"I think it's important they are viewed as fully accountable to the law and in front of the public. However, there is a problem when police officers are scrutinised by people who don't necessarily understand the pressures and the issues involved.

"I'm no legal expert but I do wonder if there is something more akin to the court martial system that we see in the military that would be a better fit for incidents like this, where we have a panel of legal experts, a panel of subject matter experts that we can call on... and witnesses in a particular area to bring their expertise to bear and we can see a judicial outcome from that."

He added that the although Mr Kaba was found not to have had a gun, he said describing Mr Kaba as having been unarmed was "problematic".

"It implies that Mr Kaba was presenting no threat to the officers who were dealing with the incident on that night and obviously the court heard something very different.

"The case of the defence was essentially that Mr Kaba was armed with a two-and half-tonne high-powered Audi which could absolutely have presented a lethal threat to the officers involved," he said.

About 150 people gathered for a vigil outside the Old Bailey after the verdict on Monday [PA Media]

Describing the end of the trial at the Old Bailey on Monday he said the "right decision" had been made.

"There was no visible or audible glee by anyone I saw in the courtroom, anyone connected to policing or connected to Martyn.

"There was just an acceptance that the right thing had happened and the right outcome had been achieved. There are no winners in this situation and there were no winners in the courtroom yesterday."

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood told BBC Breakfast that "due process of the law" had taken place, which she said should be "respected".

But she added that the trial had thrown up issues of trust both in black communities and within the police.

"The job that firearms officers do is very, very difficult and we do ask those officers and others in national security roles to take the most difficult decisions to keep all of us safe.

"We do have to think about how we build confidence in the policing community about their ability to get on with the job that we all need them to do , but also among our communities as well... there is clearly a balance to be struck."

About 150 people gathered for a vigil outside the Old Bailey after the verdict on Monday.

