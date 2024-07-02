Officer Stops 'Out of This World' UFO-Shaped Vehicle in Central Missouri

A UFO-shaped vehicle was not exempt from state traffic laws after being stopped by an officer in central Missouri, images released on Friday, June 28, show.

Photos taken and posted to Facebook by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri, show a UFO-shaped vehicle driving along interstate 44 in Cuba, Missouri. An officer is seen posing next to the vehicle.

“Well, you never know what will be traveling through Crawford County but this one was a little out of this world,” read the post.

According to the sheriff’s office, the drivers of the vehicle were headed towards a festival in Roswell, New Mexico.

“There was a brief conversation about his out of space, correction, out of state registration, but he assured us that he would take care of that issue when he returned to Krypton,” joked the sheriff’s office. Credit: Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri via Storyful