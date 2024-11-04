Officer suspended over alleged involvement in protest at Brampton temple: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say one of their officers has been suspended after a social-media video showed the cop allegedly participating in a protest at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont.

Police confirmed they are investigating the off-duty officer's alleged involvement in the Sunday demonstration that turned violent and resulted in three arrests.

Police say the officer, whom they did not identify, has been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act.

They say they won't be providing any other information until the investigation is complete.

Peel police say three people have been arrested and charged after violence erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited the Hindu temple.

Social-media posts on the weekend appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support in support of a separate Sikh country called Khalistan clashing with others, including some holding India's national flag.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press