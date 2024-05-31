Officer on unrelated call rushes to help 9-year-old hit by car
Delhi Police Officer Michael Patrustie was responding to an unrelated call when a girl was hit by a car a few dozen feet away. He sprang into action to give aid and call for help.
Delhi Police Officer Michael Patrustie was responding to an unrelated call when a girl was hit by a car a few dozen feet away. He sprang into action to give aid and call for help.
Married Welsh couple Ann and Bernard McDonagh failed to pay bills at five restaurants
Before meeting, he asked her what she would want to eat because “...I am nice. I’m not I’m not just gonna rape you...without like feeding you. That’s horrible lol.” He tried to do the same thing with a Broward girl.
By the time the jury reached its verdict finding former President Donald J. Trump guilty on all 34 counts of the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, there was little doubt there would be no acquittal forthcoming for the former President. Deliberating for less than two days, the jury’s speed in reaching a decision was noteworthy and likely due to the strength of the case. While it is not true that fast verdicts are always pro-defense or pro-prosecution, they do in
A Calgary man accused of murdering his 25-year-old wife is in hospital, where he is expected to remain for several months, a judge heard Thursday.Manpreet Kaur, 25, was killed in her northeast home on April 21.Her husband, Maninderpreet Singh, 22, is charged with second-degree murder.On the morning of April 21, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Redstone Common N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress.Despite first responders' efforts to save her, Kaur died in her home. Sing
Warning: This story contains distressing details. It's been a quarter of a century since someone killed 26-year-old Nadine Gurczenski of Toronto, and now the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says it knows who did it.Staff Sgt. Andrew Knevel, who is in charge of the NRPS homicide unit, told CBC Hamilton that police used genetic genealogy to identify the killer as Joseph Archie (Raymond) Brousseau of New Liskeard in northern Ontario.Brosseau was 34 and working as a truck driver when he kille
Immediately after the verdict, Donald Trump's lawyer asked the judge to overrule the jury's decision, but the judge swiftly dismissed that motion to acquit, and scheduled sentencing for July 11th.
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects. Toronto police have said two suspects fired shots shortly before 5 a.m. last Saturday at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School and that no one was injured, though there was damage to the building. Police say their hate crime unit is involved in the investigation, but that it is too early
Lily Basil died from a gunshot wound to her shoulder after being shot by an AR-15-style rifle, police said.
The World No. 1 is free of all charges stemming from a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.
A Tianjin court said Bai Tianhui made "great contributions" to other investigations but wouldn't receive a lighter sentence.
Coronation Street has revealed Roy Cropper's fate following a murder attempt by the terrorist Griff Reynolds.
Coronation Street has shared a new clue over who may have killed Lauren Bolton.
BGT star Amanda Holden joined judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli for the live shows, rocking a Barbie-inspired, pink strapless dress that highlighted her tanned legs
Sawa Pontyjska is one of several film festival guests filmed in encounters with a security guard.
CNN’s Kara Scannell reports on how Donald Trump reacted to the events inside the courtroom as a jury returned a guilty verdict against in his hush money trial.
Ashley Parmeley, 36, allegedly pulled up to the police station with her deceased daughter in her car after drowning her son in a fountain, say authorities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials have filed 76 counts of ethics violations against the court clerk who handled the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.
A federal labour arbitrator has given Air Canada the green light to test a strand of a flight attendant's hair for drugs after two of the man's housemates — and fellow employees — claimed he was smoking a bong and making jokes about hijacking. According to a decision posted last week, the flight attendant — known as CB — was expelled from a home housing 14 Air Canada employees, following a group meeting prompted by his behaviour. Two of CB's fellow cabin crew members wrote reports which made the
Friends of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don’t know that the couple’s marriage can be salvaged, amid ongoing tensions that have them living separately, just ahead of what would be their two-year anniversary. While some pals of the Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, “believe they can work it out with time and effort, pointing to their deep bond,” a source told Us Weekly that “others think the ...
“We are mourning with those that are suffering from this tragic loss of life,” the Garner Police Department stated Tuesday night.