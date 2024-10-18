Moment Bulldog Is Rescued From Inside Flooded Home After Hurricane Milton

Florida officers rescued a family of three and their dog trapped in a flooded Hillsborough County home in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Newly released footage from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows officers using a bucket to guide the bulldog through floodwaters in a home near the Alafia River in Hillsborough County, Florida, on Friday, October 11.

“We’re grateful to have brought this family and their four-legged friend to safety!” read the post.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said that the flooding reached 20 to 25 feet, with some homes completely submerged underwater, according to a local news report.

The National Water Prediction Service said the Alafia River remains at a minor flood level at 13 feet as of Thursday, October 17. Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

