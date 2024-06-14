Officers Rescue Family From Burning Home in Western Australia

Newly released bodycam footage captured the moment officers rescued a family from a burning home in Western Australia on April 26.

Footage released by the Western Australia Police Force shows an officer kicking down the door of the home in Albany, south of Perth, to find a man standing in the living room. When an officer tells the man to raise his hands, the man bends down and ignites a trail of fuel, while other occupants of the house can be heard screaming.

According to local news reports, police were able to get the family out of the home safely and worked to control the blaze until firefighters arrived.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with “attempting unlawfully to kill and using a corrosive fluid or explosive substance to cause harm or prevent arrest,” the report said. Credit: WA Police via Storyful

