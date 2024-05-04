Officers searching for suspect in fatal stabbing near 21st and Memorial
Officers searching for suspect in fatal stabbing near 21st and Memorial
Officers searching for suspect in fatal stabbing near 21st and Memorial
The professor had just finished his last class to end a 28-year teaching career at Columbia University. Then police arrested him outside his home.
Three bodies were found Friday in the Mexican region where an American and two Australians have been missing for several days, multiple sources told CNN.
The wife of a California doctor accused of deliberately driving a car off a cliff with his family inside has begged prosecutors to drop the charges against him, according to US media reports. Dharmesh Patel, 42, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder. Patel, a radiologist, was driving his white 2021 Tesla Model Y along the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco, when it plunged several hundred feet off the cliff at Devil's Slide.
The men posted their encounter with the woman on OnlyFans.
New details are emerging about the victims of Monday night’s deadly collision on Highway 401 after a wrong-way police pursuit. As Catherine McDonald reports, Global News has also obtained new video of the police pursuit through the streets of Durham Region.
Jurors in New Jersey heard the first week of testimony in the case against Christopher Gregor, charged in the murder of his son, Corey Micciolo, 6.
U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez was reprimanded for judicial misconduct after he ordered the daughter of a criminal defendant handcuffed in court in what some witnesses described as a 'scared straight' tactic.
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and may affect those who have experienced intimate partner violence or know someone who has.The first time Sabrina L'Heureux's ex-partner came at her with a knife was in March 2020.When he attacked her with a different blade a year and a half later, she managed to escape, bruised and bleeding, but with her child.She then spent the next 12 months fearing for their lives while he remained at large.On Wednesday, 47-year-old Paul John MacDonald of Kingst
The Wisconsin political reporter challenged the former president, who has repeatedly made the false claim about his hush money trial.
On April 1, a 5-year-old Michigan boy was fatally shot at his grandparents' home
Two defendants were found guilty of conspiracy in a groundbreaking trial that could change how Antifa is understood and targeted by prosecutors.
It is alleged the couple accepted money from an Azerbaijani government-run oil firm and a Mexican bank.
York police have charged one man and are looking for another, after an officer was hit by a driver during an auto-theft investigation.Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found two allegedly stolen vehicles near Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive in Toronto, according to a news release issued by York Regional Police Friday. Along with the force's canine unit, the officers tried to arrest the suspects, catching one after a short foot chase, police said. Another suspect got into a vehicle
Fentanyl, methamphetamine and xylazine were found in his system, the medical examiner said.
If convicted, the 77-year-old New Jersey resident could face up to 20 years in prison, feds say.
Canadian police have arrested members of an alleged hit squad investigators say they believe was tasked by the government of India with killing prominent Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C., last June, CBC News has learned.
Encounter between former officer and woman who called 911 should not have ended the way it did. | Opinion
Two women were found dead in New Mexico park on Friday and an Amber Alert was issued for a 10-month-old girl who belonged to one of the victims.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeFamily members of Chad Daybell—who’s accused of killing three people before fleeing with his new wife to Hawaii—took the stand on Thursday, describing the “introvert” Doomsday author’s increasingly extreme religious views.“He’s not a gregarious personality, is he?” defense attorney John Prior asked Daybell’s mother, Sheila, who took the stand Thursday.Sheila agreed he was not, at which point Prior asked if Day
TORONTO — The two grandparents killed along with their infant grandson in a wrong-way highway crash with a van being chased by police were visiting from India, Ontario's police watchdog said Thursday, while the baby's parents were also in the car but survived. The Special Investigations Unit said the three-month-old boy's father and mother, who live in Ajax, Ont., were treated in hospital after Monday's crash. The watchdog said the 27-year-old mother was treated for serious injuries but offered