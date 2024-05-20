The Office's Steve Carell lands TV comeback role

The Office star Steve Carell has landed his comeback role on television, with the star joining a project helmed by the team behind Scrubs.

Carell last appeared on the small screen back in 2022 with The Patient and the second season of the now cancelled Space Force, but Deadline has reported that he has a role lined up with a currently untitled HBO project.

As per the report, the 10-episode season will be written by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, with the action set on a university campus where an author (Carell) struggles to connect with his daughter.

Carell will serve as an executive producer on the series alongside Lawrence, Tarses, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer of Doozer Productions, with the company producing in collaboration with Warner Bros.

"HBO has long been a standard bearer of quality TV," said Lawrence, who also created Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. "Getting to do a show there with Steve Carell is an immediate career highlight for Matt and me. Nothing can go wrong now."

"The combination of Steve Carell and Bill Lawrence promises to be full of great laughs, warmth, and charm. We’re thrilled to be the home for this long overdue collaboration," added Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO & Max Comedy Programming.

Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman and CEO, also issued a statement on the currently untitled series, saying: "We’re so excited to be collaborating with the dream team of Steve Carell, Bill Lawrence, and Matt Tarses on what is sure to be a brilliant new series.

"Collectively, they have been at the centre of some of the most iconic and successful shows in television history. With thanks to our partners at HBO, we look forward to bringing them together to deliver the next great comedy."

Though it might be a while before Carell is seen in this particular show, the star can at least be heard on the big screen, with the actor lending his voice to parts in both John Krasinski’s IF and Illumination’s Despicable Me 4.

IF is in cinemas now; Despicable Me 4 will be released on July 3.

