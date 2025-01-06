Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Liberal leader and prime minister outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Here's the latest:

The former finance minister responds

Chrystia Freeland, the finance minister who resigned last month and sent discussion about a resignation by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau into overdrive, has thanked him for his years of service and wished him well.

Freeland is a likely candidate for prime minister after being Trudeau’s most powerful minister.

Trudeau in his resignation comments called Freeland “an incredible political partner” and said he had hoped she would continue as his deputy prime minister.

Journalists asked what happened between them and he replied that “I not someone who is in the habit of sharing private conversations.”

The opposition leader responds

Opposition Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has responded to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation announcement. In a taped message posted on X, Poilievre said that “Canadians desperate to turn the page on this dark chapter in our history might be relieved today that Justin Trudeau is finally leaving.”

Poilievre also takes aim at the Liberal Party: “But what has really changed? Every Liberal MP in power today and every potential Liberal leadership contender fighting for the top job helped Justin Trudeau break the country over the last nine years.”

A hopeful for prime minister thanks Trudeau

One person likely to seek power in the Liberal Party after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation is Mark Carney, the former head of the Bank of Canada and later the Bank of England.

Carney has long been interested in entering politics and becoming prime minister, and Trudeau tried to recruit him to join his government.

Carney in a post on X thanked Trudeau for his contributions and sacrifices. He adds: “Wishing you the best for your next chapters.”

Trudeau says Canada needs a reset in politics

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada deserves a Parliament that functions. He took questions after announcing his resignation Monday morning.

Trudeau said Parliament has been “entirely seized” by what he called obstruction and a total lack of productivity. He said this has been the longest-serving minority government in Canadian history.

And in some of his final comments to the media, Trudeau shared his thoughts on opposition Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. He said Poilievre has a “very small vision” for Canada, describing it as “stopping the fight against climate change,” backing off on “strength in diversity” and “attacking journalists.”

Trudeau announces his resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation, telling the media that “internal battles” mean he “cannot be the best option” in the next election.

Trudeau says he has asked the president of his Liberal Party to begin the process to select a new leader. He has faced rising discontent over his leadership, and the abrupt departure of his finance minister late last year signaled growing turmoil within his government.

Shortly before he spoke, an official familiar with the matter said Parliament will be suspended until March 24. It had been due to resume Jan. 27. The timing will allow for a Liberal Party leadership race. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the matter publicly.

First, some background

Trudeau came to power in 2015 after 10 years of Conservative Party rule, and had initially been praised for returning the country to its liberal past. But the 53-year-old leader, the son of Pierre Trudeau, one of Canada’s most famous prime ministers, became deeply unpopular with voters in recent years over a range of issues, including the soaring cost of food and housing, and surging immigration.

The political upheaval comes at a difficult moment for Canada internationally. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods if the government does not stem what Trump calls a flow of migrants and drugs in the U.S.

That's even though far fewer of each crosses into the U.S. from Canada than from Mexico, which Trump has also threatened.