It’s Official! Simone Biles Is the Most Decorated Female Gymnast in History

When it comes to female gymnasts, there’s no stopping Simone Biles, who just broke another longstanding record.

It all started yesterday when the 22-year-old athlete competed at the Women’s Team Final in Stuttgart, Germany. During the matchup, Biles won her 21st World Championship medal when Team U.S.A. took home first place for the fifth year in a row.

The “W” makes Biles the most decorated female gymnast in history, according to NBC Sports. Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina previously held the record—she had 20 World Championship medals when she retired in 2004.

To top it off, Biles only needs two more medals to tie the overall record as the most decorated gymnast—male or female. Belarusian athlete Vitaly Scherbo currently holds the record for the most medals in the sport, though he hasn’t competed since the ’90s.

While two medals might seem like a daunting task, you should know that Biles is days away from breaking the record. Not only is she set to compete in the Women’s All-Around Final, but she’ll also participate in four individual event competitions.

Biles originally rose to stardom when she won four gold medals for Team U.S.A. at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. Although she’s expected to appear in the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, she previously revealed that the upcoming trials will be her last.

So. Well. Deserved.

RELATED: Simone Biles Reveals Her Super Simple Keys to Confidence