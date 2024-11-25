Officials: 1 hospitalized after early-morning crash in Avondale

Global News

The Trudeau Liberals are touting their recent tax breaks set to roll out ahead of the holiday season. People who made less than $150,000 last year will receive a bonus cheque for $250 in the mail. There is also a "holiday" tax break on some grocery items, beer and wine, and christmas trees. But seniors who earned little to no income, and people who are unable to work, are not included, despite being among those greatest in need. Touria Izri reports.