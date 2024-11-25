Officials: 1 hospitalized after early-morning crash in Avondale
Officials: 1 hospitalized after early-morning crash in Avondale
Officials: 1 hospitalized after early-morning crash in Avondale
The California mother of two eventually admitted to fabricating her November 2016 abduction and pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges
A man in Wisconsin had his comments blasted by a judge as "outrageous" before being handed a prison sentence of 37.5 years for a drunken-driving crash that killed four siblings almost one year ago.
The Trudeau Liberals are touting their recent tax breaks set to roll out ahead of the holiday season. People who made less than $150,000 last year will receive a bonus cheque for $250 in the mail. There is also a "holiday" tax break on some grocery items, beer and wine, and christmas trees. But seniors who earned little to no income, and people who are unable to work, are not included, despite being among those greatest in need. Touria Izri reports.
Seven young people were arrested Friday night after police responded to a home invasion in Vaughan, Ont. that was still in progress when officers arrived.One suspect is still at-large after fleeing while in handcuffs, York Regional Police say. Officers were called about the home invasion shortly after 9 p.m. near Ventura Way and Beverley Glen Boulevard, says a news release. When police arrived the home invasion was still in progress while two idling vehicles waited nearby. The vehicles, which we
A judge is deciding whether to send Kansas mother Amber Peery to prison for a deadly highway crash that killed three Girl Scouts.
A kayaker’s leg was amputated during a dramatic, hours-long rescue operation to free him from between rocks on a river in Australia on Saturday, local police said.
Peel police say they've made an arrest in connection with three sexual assaults that happened earlier this month where women reported being picked up by a man pretending to be a rideshare driver. In all three incidents, the suspect approached the victims at bus stops and proactively offered them a ride, though none of the victims had called or were expecting a rideshare, police previously said. The victims reported being driven away by the suspect and then sexually assaulted. In one case, the vi
Consumers often consider the sticker price, features, and design when deciding which car to buy. Find Out: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024 Discover More: 9 Things You Must Do...
WINNIPEG — Manitoba's police watchdog has been called in after a police shooting in Winnipeg left one man dead and an officer recovering from a stab wound to the throat.
The seemingly random killings highlight the challenges confronting New York City and other municipalities across the country as they maneuver a delicate balancing act – how to deal with soaring homelessness and mental illness and its perceived – and actual – impact on public safety.
Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.
After 45 years, authorities in California were finally able to tell the Gonzalez family who they believe killed their loved one. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office used DNA and forensic genealogy to identify the suspected killer, who turned out to be the same man who reported finding Esther Gonzalez’s body to authorities.
It can't be said that Americans aren't flush for SUV options in 2024. Despite costing more than sedans and hatchbacks, the SUV market grows every year. Regardless of inflationary or economic...
Japanese cars have earned and maintained a well-deserved reputation for reliability, driving experience and affordability. For instance, the 2024 Toyota RAV4 is the third bestselling car in the U.S....
An Ontario Provincial Police officer with the detachment in Hawkesbury, Ont., has been charged with two counts of assault, the police force says.The charges stem from an early morning incident on July 1 when officers at the detachment spotted a vehicle driving in a "suspicious manner" through their staff parking lot, according to a Saturday evening media release.When two people got out of the vehicle, officers reacted, the OPP said.In the ensuing "interaction," the two people were both injured a
Coronation Street's new producer Kate Brooks has warned that the tables will turn on David Platt in the build-up to Christmas.
Alejandra Marin and Juan Sanchez Moreno were arrested after their adoptive son was found in "medical distress" and later died on Nov. 21
MONTREAL — Anti-NATO protesters gathered again in Montreal on Saturday to demand Canada withdraw from the alliance, a day after a demonstration organized by different groups resulted in arrests, burned cars and shattered windows.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — When Kenyan police arrived in Haiti as part of a U.N.-backed mission earlier this year to tackle gang violence, hopes were high.
Canada Post vice-president Jon Hamilton told Global News on Saturday that there has not been a "major breakthrough" in talks with the Canadian Union of Postal Employees (CUPW) as a nationwide strike enters its second week. He said the financially struggling company wants to reach a fair deal with its workers but "there's only so far we can go."