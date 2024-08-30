Officials say 911 service restored Norwalk customers

Sky News

It took Kamala Harris five weeks from the day she took the call from Joe Biden to finally sit down for an extended interview. Support surging behind a pre-interviewed Ms Harris will weigh heavily in the calculations of Democratic campaign managers balancing their instinct for control with necessary exposure to media questioning. The questions many had about Ms Harris were around her politics and how they had changed on a number of key election issues, like fracking and decriminalising illegal entry at the US border.