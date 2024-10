CBC

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a public alert asking anyone around Thunder Rapids or Highway 123 to Cumberland House to lock themselves in a secure location after a group of armed, masked men reportedly shot another person and stole their vehicle.RCMP issued the alert shortly before 10 a.m. CST on Thursday. It said police received a report of a robbery north of Prince Albert around 8:30 a.m. CST. A second alert said the suspects were last seen at about 10 a.m. CST travelling north on Highway 123