Officials Ask People to Stop Taking Selfies with 'Stressed' and 'Depressed' Bear by Fla. Highway

The "big fella" was "clearly not in the mood for pictures," Walton County authorities said on social media

Walton County Sheriff's Office Florida "Depressed" bear attracting selfie seekers in Florida

Don’t poke — or take selfies with — the bear!

This is the warning issued by Florida police after a distressed and “depressed” black bear sitting on the side of a Florida highway was swarmed by people seeking photos.

"Famous last words, 'If not friend, why friend shaped?' Because this black bear is stressed depressed lemon zest," the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post shared on Thursday, July 18.

The post, which included photos of the "depressed" bear, also stated that the animal "has shown signs of severe stress" — and did not want to be in people's photos.

"Onlookers were trying to take selfies with the bear, and he's clearly not in the mood for pictures," the social media post continued. "PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH black bears at any time. Especially those that are showing aggression like this big fella."

Walton County Sheriff's Office Florida A black bear on the side of a Florida highway on July 18

"Just leave the big fluffy forest puppy alone. He will wander away when he's ready," one commenter added, as the sheriff's office gave its stamp of approval, replying: "You're exactly right."

The Florida sheriff's office stated it was monitoring the adult male bear but planned to "leave the rest to the pros" at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Upon arrival, FWC employees found that the situation with the bear had been resolved, a spokesperson for the FWC told PEOPLE in a statement.

"FWC bear biologists and officers responded to the location after being contacted by Walton County Sheriff's Office deputies, but by that time, the bear had dispersed and walked off into the adjacent woods," the FWC spokesperson shared.

As for the bear's apparent distress, the spokesperson added, "The bear did not appear to be injured based on images shared with our staff; it may have just been overheated and was resting before moving on."

Walton County Sheriff's Office Florida A black bear spotted on the side of a Florida highway on July 18

According to the FWC, the bear's appearance by the highway is not abnormal for this time of year.

"During the spring and summer, bears are more active, and juvenile bears (ages 1½ - 2½) are starting to disperse and leave their mothers' home ranges and may be seen in unexpected areas as they travel in search of a new location to settle down," the agency said in a statement. "Typically, bears will move along on their own."

If you see a bear out and about, the FWC advises skipping the selfies and simply letting them be.

"Give it space, don't try to approach it, and never feed it," the agency said. "Crowding around any bear is never recommended, as bears can become defensive when threatened; it is best to always give bears as much space as possible."

