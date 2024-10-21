Officials call for change after student charged with murder

Three elected officials wrote a letter to the Maryland state superintendent of schools, Carey M. Wright, asking for policy changes after a high school student was arrested and charged with murder. The letter called on Wright and the Maryland State Department of Education to issue written guidance to all 24 school systems telling them to transfer appropriate information and records for students who transfer to other jurisdictions. State Sens. Clarence Lam, D-District 12, and Katie Fry Hester, D-District 9, and Howard County delegate Courtney Watson, D-District 9B, signed the letter. "As recent events demonstrate, the Department of Juvenile Services, States Attorney's Offices, local law enforcement, and all those responsible for successful implementation of our juvenile justice laws must coordinate effectively and implement policies with fidelity to ensure safety in our communities," the letter states. The letter comes after a teenager, who was convicted of attempted murder in 2023, was arrested at Howard High School in Howard County in connection with an Oct. 9 fatal shooting, police said.