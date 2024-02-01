Officials: Driver injured in Ocala crash

The Canadian Press

VERNON, B.C. — Mounties in the North Okanagan say they are investigating the death of a two-year-old child. Police say they were called Monday afternoon to help ambulance staff who responded after the child had been hit by a vehicle. They say it happened on a rural property off Highway 97 near Falkland. The child was critically hurt and taken to hospital but did not survive. Police say the tragedy is "absolutely devastating" for the family and their hearts go out to all those affected by the dea