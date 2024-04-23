Officials: Ground beef from Omaha packing plant may be contaminated with E. coli, public health alert issued
Check your freezer: Officials say ground beef from an Omaha packing plant may be contaminated with E. coli.
Check your fridge or freezer.
Check your fridge and freezer.
The Greater Omaha Packing Co. says one of its products tested positive for E. coli O157:H7, a strain known to cause severe intestinal infection in humans.
